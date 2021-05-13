The Milaca baseball team was not able to pick up their first win of the season as Hinckley-Finlayson used a five-run third inning to grab the lead early, while holding on for the 9-4 victory on May 10 in Hinckley.
“There was some progress made and some bright spots but not enough to pull out the victory,” said Milaca Head Coach Doug Patnode.
Starting on the mound for the Wolves was Ryan Droogsma, who was able to get out of the first inning unscathed to keep the game scoreless after one inning of play. The Jaguars were able to answer with another shutout inning to bring their bats to the plate in the bottom of the second.
Hickley-Finlayson was able to solve Droogsma, plating three runs to jump to the 3-0 advantage.
The Wolves were able to get on the board, scoring a run of their own off the bat of Zach Timmer, to cut into the lead. That would be the only run of the inning for Milaca.
Back up at the plate, the Jaguars were once again able to challenge Droogsma, this time knocking the senior around for five runs prompting a pitching change for the Wolves. Droogsma finished his day allowing eight runs, with five being earned in his two-plus innings of work.
Trailing 8-1 coming into the top of the fourth, Milaca was able to score three runs, cutting the lead to just four runs.
That would be as close as the Wolves would get, as the Jaguars were able to quiet Milaca’s bats and coast to the 9-4 victory.
Hinckley moved to 7-3 with the win while the Wolves dropped to 0-13 on the season.
Though having yet to break through for a victory, Patnode and Milaca are making steps in the right direction to be more competitive and will continue to do so. “Progress is being made, it’s just slow. The kids are still working. We are going to continue working, trying to do the best we can and compete,” he said.
The Wolves got their chance to snap their winless streak with a trip to Pierz on May 11 followed by games against Foley and Princeton later in the week.
