2019-2020 Results: Lost to Foley 69-3 in Section 7AA Semifinals.
Youth has ruled the Milaca wrestling team for the past couple of years.
Coming into this season, the squad’s younger wrestlers look to prove the experience they have gained over the last few years hasn’t gone to waste.
Co-Head Coach Clay Hoeck expects the team to fare better than years past with the younger wrestlers having another year under their competitive belts.
“We got another year of experience and we went from three wins to 13 wins last year, so we are hoping to capitalize on that again to get above that .500 mark,” Hoeck said.
Co-Head Coach Mitch Vedders is eager to see what the team can do this year with the mix of talent it has returning.
“We are excited to see what our older guys can now do and that sophomore group too,” he said.
Among that large class will be returning matmen Austin Linder, Jack Schoenborn, and Jack Nord.
Also leading the way for the Wolves will be state participants and seniors Brody Ash and Bodee Zens.
Ash believes this season will be another step into the right direction.
“As the season goes on, we will definitely get a lot better,” Ash said. “A lot of the younger guys on the team from last year are back with that year of experience, so I think a lot more things will start going our way. I think it will be a good year for us,” he added.
Zens agree with Ash, and thinks the team should be held to a higher standard than last season.
“We have high expectations this year being that we are older and have that experience,” Zens said. “I expect quite a few more wins than we got last year, with a lot more individual wins for some kids.”
Zens and Ash are aiming high, and are targeting returns to the state tournament, where they both hope to place.
Zens wrestles at 220-pound weight class while Ash competes at 285.
The duo aren’t the only wrestlers on the team with state aspirations, according to Hoeck. “There’s a handful of guys who are knocking on the door to get to that next level,” he said. “For a lot of those guys, their end of the year goal is the state tournament, which is definitely obtainable for them,” he added.
Looking around Section 7AA, Milaca will have to contend with Foley and Princeton if the Wolves hope to advance farther in the playoffs.
While being ranked higher than them, the team hasn’t ruled out the possibility of competing with the two strong programs.
“Team-wise, it will be tough, but not out of our reach by any means,” Hoeck said.
It will be challenging for Milaca to knock off either team, but Vedders has faith.
If the younger wrestlers keep progressing, the Wolves could catch the other two squads by surprise, Vedders said.
“With the guys coming up, there is a lot of room for growth for them and if they seize the opportunity, the sky is the limit. That sophomore group has so much potential. Come the end of the year, I think they will surprise a lot of people,” Vedders added.
The Wolves kicked off their season with a triangular against state-power Foley and Rockford at home on Jan. 14.
