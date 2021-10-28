Traveling to Sauk Rapids for the Granite Ridge Conference meet on Oct. 19, the Milaca cross country team remained focused on improving themselves and their times regardless of where the team finished in the event.
Placing in eighth for the boys and girls races, the teams still were able to show progress and continued to drop time.
“We are getting there, our kids are running faster and dropping and that’s what we want to do at this point,” said Milaca Head Coach Dave Dillan. “Both teams ran pretty well and we had a lot of PRs (Personal Records),” he added.
Pacing the pack of Wolves’ boys was once again William Nord, as the senior was able to race one of this best 5Ks of the year, grabbing the 28 spot with a 19:04 in the conference showdown.
Not far behind Nord, was Steinbrecher Rollie as the freshman finished just two second after Nord and three spots back.
Junior Andrew Freese rounded out the top three runners for Milaca as Freese secured 39 by running a 19:30.
On the girls side, the young Wolves were again led by Kaylee Doffing.
The freshman in Doffing raced to a 23:00 in the tough field, giving her a top 40 finish at 34.
Seeing the young runner in Doffing continue to pace the Milaca squad is a good sign to see as the team’s season winds down said Dillan. “She’s coming into her right now and feeling confident,” he said.
Next to finish for Milaca was a trio of Wolves starting with freshman Ellie Linden at 24:51, followed by Hannah Braun and Ella Knaffla, who finished with times of 24:52 and 24:57, respectively. The three placed 44, 45 and 46 in the conference meet.
Winning the Granite Ridge meet for the boys and the girls was the traditional power in St. Cloud Cathedral, as the Crusaders earned the sweeping of the titles.
Having completed the conference meet, the Wolves now enter into the post season for the squad.
After being a part of Section 5A for the past however many years, Milaca will now experience a change as the Wolves will join Section 6AA and face a plethora of new competition.
Seeing some strong opponents now sharing the same section, Dillan looks at the opportunity as a positive one for the Wolves. “The competition is going to be really good. There are a lot of good teams in our section but we told the kids that this will be a great challenge. You try and do your best and see what you can do,” said Dillan.
Milaca aimed to hit the ground running against the new challengers on Oct. 28 as the squad traveled to Becker to take on the Section 5AA Championship Meet.
The event will be held at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker.
