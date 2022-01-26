Traveling down Highway 169 on Jan. 20, the Wolves’ wrestling team was geared up to do battle with the Zimmerman Thunder.
Starting off on the mats, the Thunder were able to jump out to the 6-0 lead quickly putting Milaca behind.
That advantage would not last long as the Wolves would go on to win 10 of the next 13 matches to easily coast to the 51-21 win over Zimmerman.
Dropping the opening match, the Wolves then rebounded to win the next three matches with Lincoln Starr winning a 14-8 decision over his opponent at 113 pounds followed by Austin Linder taking the forfeit win at 120, while Nicolas Reese capped the trio’s performance with an overtime win at 13-8 at 126.
Though dropping the next match, Jack Schoenborn, Seth Noack, Caleb Sahlstrom and Jack Nord all rallied to victory to surge the Wolves comfortability ahead.
Entering into the heavier weights, Jack Hanson picked up a victory via pin at 182, while Colbee Zens in 220 and Logan Ash at heavyweight, were able to do the same and close out the big win for Milaca against the Thunder.
The dual against the Thunder was the lone action for the Wolves’ varsity for the week.
Up next for Milaca
Returning to the mats after the win over Zimmerman, the Wolves then hosted Sartell on Jan. 25 at home followed by a trip to North Branch for the Vikings’ invite on Jan. 28, as the teams enters the stretch run before section begin.
MNGWL Region 7 Qualifier
Taking place on Jan. 22, Milaca was able to host the MNGWL Region 7 Qualifier.
Participating in the event, the Wolves grabbed 14th place in the meet.
Placing for the Wolves in the regional tournament was Starr, who placed fifth in the meet at 106 while Carson Ash came in third for 189 pounds.
Also in attendance for the tournament was Princeton, who came in eighth, while seeing Noah Ballweber and Issac Thompson advance to state for the ninth grade and under league.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.