The Milaca girls basketball team was back in action after a week-long break, defeating Foley 62-57 on Jan. 21, before falling to Pierz 63-49 on Jan. 24. Wrapping up the team’s busy week, the Wolves were able to bounce back in a big way, blowing out Little Falls, 56-18 the following night.
Using the eight-day break to rest up after a brutal stretch of five games in just seven days, coach Lance Dalbey and the team enjoyed the reprieve. “Finally having a week off and getting a chance to practice really helped us get prepared for Foley last week. “It’s a big rivalry game and it helped us to have a chance to prepare and rest a bit,” said Dalbey.
Coming into the game against Foley, the Wolves got off to slow start, and trailed by seven points entering the half only scoring 18 points. The team was able to shake off the rust and exploded for 44 points, outscoring the Falcons by 12 and picking up the win over their conference rival.
Miranda Broberg led the Milaca offense with 26 points and five made three-pointers while Maggie Westling contributed 12 in the win.
After picking up the win against Foley and heading into the rematch against Pierz, Milaca hoped to avenge an early season loss it suffered to the Pioneers.
Pierz had other plans however and were able to limit the Wolves on way to a 14-point victory.
Pierz was able to build a lead at the half that it never relinquished on way to defeat Milaca.
“We weren’t mentally ready for Pierz on Friday night and it was a bit of a letdown after the Foley game,” said Dalbey.
With a quick bounce back, taking on Little Falls the next afternoon, there was not much time to dwell on the loss for Milaca. The Wolves were able to rebound quickly, as it played smothering defense on way to a 38-point win over the Flyers.
The defensive onslaught Milaca was able to play keyed the way for the Wolves as Little Falls only scored five first-half points.
The big win over the Flyers moved the Wolves to 11-7, and 4-4 in Granite Ridge play.
Milaca will now turn to Albany, as the Wolves will face the Huskies in their next contest. “They are playing really well, so we not only have to come out focused, but we need to maintain a high level of focus throughout the game,” said Dalbey on the upcoming matchup against Albany. Milaca will gain back Grace Gerking, who had missed the previous 11 games to an injury.
Look for the Wolves to protect home court on Jan. 30, in Milaca.
