It’s not every day that a team can go against the top-ranked team of their class. It’s also not every day that that team can walk away with a victory.
That’s exactly what the Milaca Football team was able to do on Sept. 10 as the Wolves were able to knock off top-ranked of Class AAA Albany, rallying to 30-28 victory over the Huskies on their field.
Seeing the Wolves pull off the upset, a claim that Ryker Tillotson believed the team could do coming into the season, was a monumental win for the program. “For the team I think that was the biggest win we could’ve possibly pulled off. We were so happy and pumped that we won against a team that was undefeated last year and we don’t beat often,” said the senior fullback.
Just a week after suffering the one-sided loss to Litchfield, the Wolves appeared to be on the way to another defeat at the hands of a tough team, as Milaca trailed 28-14 going into the half.
Albany was able to take advantage of a couple miscues by the Wolves, including a pair of early interceptions tossed by Milaca quarterback, Dylan Greninger.
Those miscues did not shake Greninger as the junior kept his cool while also noticing some things Milaca could find success with against Albany. “I knew they were simple mistakes that we don’t normally make so I knew we could come back. We also saw some things we could take advantage of with our offense,” he said.
Back after the halftime, the Wolves came out humming on defense while taking advantage of those things Greninger alluded to on offense.
At the end of the third quarter, Milaca was able to inch closer to the top-ranked Huskies, cutting the lead to just six points with a quarter to play.
As time ticked off the clock with in the fourth quarter, Albany and Milaca traded possession with neither being able to solve each others’ stout playing defense.
Not until the Wolves took over the ball over 7:08 on the clock.
From there Milaca was able to embark on a drive that lasted just under five minutes that was capped by a Jack Schoenborn rushing touchdown to tie the game up at 28-28.
On the ensuing PAT, the Wolves did not elect to kick the point after attempt but instead went for two.
With Greninger under center, he dropped back to pass, throwing a ball that was tipped but able to be hauled in by Corbin Sams for the successful two-point attempt to give Milaca the lead with just under three minutes left in the game.
Given the chance to take the lead, the Milaca defense had it turn to shine as the Wolves were able to stop the driving Huskies by forcing a fumble and recovering the ball, sealing the upset win.
The Wolves’ second half of play resulted in Milaca outscoring Albany 16-0 on the way to victory.
“We played the best second half of football I have ever seen. We came out with so much passion and want to win. We just saw how Albany was surprised how hard we came out and we just put them on their heels and took our game to them,” said Tillotson, on the Wolves’ second half performance.
Milaca now sits at 1-1 on the year while Albany shares that same record.
Now going forward with the upset in their pockets, there comes some expectations for Wolves going forward.
Milaca Head Coach Kevin Armbrust now awaits to see how the team reacts to the expectations that come from knocking off the top-ranked team of their class. “It’s going to be a different challenge for those guys now to back that up and show that we are that team that can compete with anybody,” he said.
The Wolves got to continue to show that they can play with anybody starting Sept. 17 as Foley came to Claffy Field.
The Falcons entered the game 0-2.
