The season did not get off on the right foot for the Milaca softball team. Going into the second game of their double header against Little Falls on May 4, the Wolves entered into the contest winless in 11 attempts.
Milaca was able to break through, rallying from an early deficit to snap their losing streak, defeating the Flyers by a 5-3 score.
Milaca Head Coach Cory Ploeger, who is in his first year as varsity head coach for the Wolves was relieved to finally pick up that first victory as a coach. “It felt really good especially after you struggle and lose that many in a row, it’s a big relief off of your shoulders,” he said, adding that he was even happier to see the girls experience the joy of winning.
Coming into the second game of the day off of a 7-3 loss just moments prior against the Flyers, the later game did not get off to an ideal start for Milaca.
The Wolves found themselves trailing 3-0 after two innings of play as Little Falls was able to scrape across runs in both the first and second inning against Milaca pitcher, Destiny McConnell.
After that inning, the Wolves’ began to battle back.
In the top of the third, McConnell was able to settle down in the circle, pitching a shutout inning, while the Wolves pushed across a run in the bottom of the frame to bring the game to 3-1.
The fourth inning saw the same with McConnell once again getting out of the inning unscathed while Milaca’s offense added another run to bring the game within a single score.
With yet another shutout inning by McConnell in the top half of the fifth, the Wolves saw the opportunity to put themselves ahead. Milaca did not waste the chance as a Morgan Majerus knocked in the go-ahead run with a RBI single.
Madison VanDonsel was able to cap the inning with a line drive for a base hit adding yet another run for the Wolves and giving Milaca a 5-3 lead entering the top of the sixth inning.
With the two run advantage, the Wolves’ pitching stepped up to hold Little Falls scoreless for the remaining two innings, with Milaca sealing their first win of the year.
McConnell picked up the victory, as the sophomore only allowed three runs, while walking five and striking out three.
“It was really good to see us have success and actually put a full game together. We always have one bad inning where we can’t comeback from but we played a full seven innings. The girls were really happy and made some good plays,” said Ploeger on the winning effort from Milaca.
Milaca drops games to Mora, Zimmerman
Looking to build off of the victory over Little Falls, the Wolves reverted back to their old style of play, allowing Mora to run to 16-2 and 14-4 victories on May 6, while also dropping a 17-0 contest to Zimmerman the following night on the road.
Pitching continues to plague the Wolves this season as Ploeger knows it must be tighter for Milaca to be more competitive. “It comes down to pitching. We can’t walk eight to ten girls, we just need to have complete games of pitching,” he said.
With the losses, Milaca now sits at 1-13 on the year with just a handful on contests left.
Up Next
Entering into the final stretch of the season for Milaca, it will take on two of the top teams in the Granite Ridge as Pierz came to town on May 11, followed by a trip to St. Cloud Cathedral’s field two days later.
Facing the top-tier of teams in the conference, Ploeger is just looking for the Wolves to go out and play hard this week. “I’m just asking them to go out there and compete and to do their best.”
