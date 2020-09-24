The Milaca Wolves cross country team continues to round into form. The team’s meet on Sept. 21 at Stone Throw Golf Course was no different as the team saw many runners drop time again.
The Wolves hosted the Northwest Nighthawks and Mora Mustangs in the three team meet.
Brittany Hansen led the strong showing for the Wolves as the senior was able to take first place in the meet for girls as she ran a time of 20:59.
Coach Dave Dillan felt the race by Hansen will aid her in the upcoming section and conference meet. “Brittany [Hansen] ran really well tonight, she was able to win by a large amount. It was good for her because she needs to learn to run against the clock. Our conference meet will be only three teams and our sections meet will only be four. You won’t know what others are running so you will have to race against the clock,” he said.
Hansen’s closest competition finished with a 22:42 for second place.
Lillian Voss and Briana Haber both placed eighth and ninth, respectively.
Mora was able to defeat the Wolves and Nighthawks taking first in the meet.
Brody Pedersen paced the boys squad as he ran a 20:05, good enough for 11th place. Dylan Greninger was the next Milaca runner to finish with his time of 20:15, placing him 13th.
Dillan was pleased with how the boys raced on the night. “The boys looked pretty good tonight. Dylan Greninger ran well, Clay Anderson ran well and Anton Erickson look better too,” he said.
Luke Swanson of the Nighthawks secured first place with his 17:21 as the team was also able to win the meet over Milaca and Mora.
Next up for the Wolves will be a trip to Foley was they will race against the Falcons and Little Falls on Sept. 26.
