2018-2019 Results: 10-14 (4-9 Granite Ridge, 6th) Lost to Annandale 82-56 in Opening Round of Section 6AA.
Milaca boys’ basketball will be looking to make a jump in the standings in the team’s second year under Bennett Lerud.
Before the Wolves can improve on their record, they will have to deal with replacing a large senior class that included 1,000-point-scorer Cade Sorenson. Lerud believes his program will miss Sorenson, but has talent to fill the gap left by the former standout player.
“I think we will fill it in different ways, kind of a change of styles a little bit, Cade was a really good player for a long time here,” Lerud said.
The program lost eight seniors from last year’s team but will have role players stepping into larger roles as well as players who led a strong junior varsity.
Leading the way in the change of styles will be senior Mason Voshell, who averaged just under 10 points per game last season.
Voshell thinks the team will take advantage of its athleticism and speed to win games this upcoming season. “Quickness, speed, up and down the court, everybody is real athletic on the team and we can keep up with everyone,” Voshellsaid, referring to what will allow the team to compete at a higher level this year.
Lerud shares Voshell’s thoughts on what will be the strength of the team.
“Speed and quickness, I think we are going to be really fast. We have a lot of guards and some really good shooters but a lot of guys that can attack the gaps and I think that will be a spot where we will improve a lot on from last year, we will have that speed to be getting out and running,” said Lerud.
Not only will speed play a difference in this season for the Wolves, but depth with help Milaca play with some of the stronger teams it faces. Logan Molacek, who will miss the first half of the season due to a thumb injury, thinks the depth will help Milaca compete much better.
“I think it will spearhead us, we will be deeper than we were last season and we will have more players who know how to play,” Molacek said.
Jack Berg shares Molacek’s thoughts on the team. “We will have much more scorers this year,” Berg said.
As for a goal for the team this year, Lerud said it isn’t up for him to decide. “The goal is whatever they want it to be, I don’t get to set the team’s goal because I don’t get to go out there, I just get to coach. That’s on the players but, I think we will win a lot of games and compete with anyone,” said the head coach.
As for that goal the players have set, Molacek has a clear and defined one. “Section championship, that is always the goal for us,”
Once Milaca is fully healthy, look for the Wolves to use their speed and athleticism to reach its goal this season.
