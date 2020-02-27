The Milaca girls basketball team wrapped up their regular season with four straight wins after defeating Foley 58-39 on Feb. 18, then Little Falls 39-33 on Feb. 21. The Wolves’ wins helped Milaca lock up a home section contest as it earned the eighth seed in Section 6AA.
Milaca was aided by a monster game by Maggie Westling as she exploded for 26 points and 18 rebounds, dominating the Falcons on the way to the victory. Olivia Westling added 11 points in the win.
The win set up the regular-season finale against Little Falls, a rematch of one-sided, 38-point win for the Wolves. This contest proved to be much closer, but Milaca was able to hold on for the victory.
The Wolves and Flyers battled back and forth as Milaca had the slimmest of leads with a 22-21 led at half. In the defensive battle, Milaca held Little falls to just 12 second-half points paving the way to the Wolves’ fourth straight win.
Maggie Westling had 11 points while Miranda Broberg had nine to led Milaca.
The Wolves finished its season with a 15-11 record while 7-7 in the Granite Ridge. The Flyers dropped to 4-22 and 2-12.
Milaca will now head into the playoffs as it will face familiar foe Foley, with the chance to face the winner of Albany and Kimball.
The Wolves will host the Falcons on Feb. 27 as postseason play begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.