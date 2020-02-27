The Milaca Wolves were able to battle hard at the Section 7AA individual meet on Feb. 21 and 22, sending Ian Hanson, Brody Ash and Bodee Zens to the state meet. Colbee Zens, Clay Anderson, Jack Schoenborn and Logan Ash were able to secure sixth-place finishes as well.
Co-coach Mitch Vedders was happy with the results that the youthful team was able to show in the meet. “For a young team they performed well, we saw improvements in their matches that didn’t come out as winning matches, but they wrestled hard. They had more grit and more will to win than I had seen in other duals,” said Vedders on the younger athletes.
Co-coach Clay Hoeck added that the veterans on the team also wrestled to standards, with three of four upperclassmen making it to state. “Our older guys did what they needed to as well, they went out they wrestled well and there was a goal to get to the state tournament and three out of the four did that,” said Hoeck.
The three Milaca wrestlers who have been with the team for years have lead by example, and their hard work has paid off with a trip to the Xcel Energy Center. “Being a captain it was leading by example; I think it was the best thing for these guys. They see what pays off and they want to be like that,” said Hanson on what the trip to state means for the younger guys.
Ash added “It’s something you set as your goal when you are young and once you finally get it, it feels really good.”
The youthful Wolves have made big strides throughout the season, and with three of the four upperclassmen making the state tournament, Vedders believes it will motivate guys in the years to come. “The upperclassmen prove that our system works, if the work ethic is there and you stick with it you can make it to state,” explained Vedders.
Looking to the state tournament for the trio, the Wolves will aim to leave everything out there on the mats. “Being my senior year, my goal is to take everything from what all the coaches have told me and what my family has told me, my brothers and to apply all that on the mat and leaving it all out there on the mat. Once last showdown,” said Hanson.
Zens, a repeat entry from last season wants to build off of that accomplishment. “Last year the goal was to get to state, but this year is to go a win a match and see where you can go,” said Zens.
Milaca has not had a state champion since 2010.
Vedders knows that if all falls right, these three could snap that drought. “They all have the talent to do and go as far as they want to in this tournament, everything is there,” said Vedders.
The Wolves will head to the state tournament on Feb. 28 and 29, with Hanson, Zens and Ash aiming leaving everything out on there on the mats.
First Round Match ups
160 Ian Hanson 34-5 vs. Billy Reineccius 30-11 BLA
220 Bodee Zens 26-11 vs. Edward Hajas 38-2 DELA
285 Brody Ash 31-10 vs. Matt Baker 32-6 DELA
