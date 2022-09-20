Sports FSS MF Team Photo.jpg

The Milaca football team will be under new leadership this season as Craig Talberg heads the charge as head coach for the Wolves. Milaca expects big things on the field this year as a big senior class will represent the team. 

Coaching staff: Head coach Craig Talberg (first season) assistant coaches Eric Tye, Keith Anderson, Corey Greninger, Sam Johnson, Pat Broberg, Brent Jergens and Chad Christy

2021 recap: The Milaca football started off the with a 4-2 record before losing their last three contests, including a 35-14 loss in the Section 5AAA Quarterfinals against St. Cloud Cathedral to end its season.

