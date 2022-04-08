2021 Results: 0-21 (0-14 in GRC) Lost to Holdingford, 11-1 in Section 6AA Play-In Round
Struggling through a winless season on the diamond last year, now into the Dave Wenner coaching era, the new Milaca Baseball Head Coach wants to put that season in the rearview.
“Forget about the past, who cares that they didn’t win a game last year, whatever. It’s a new season with new players,” said Wenner.
With that philosophy, the Wolves’ will now dive into the season looking to compete at every level.
Being taking over by Wenner, a longtime junior varsity coach at Cathedral while head coach of the St. Cloud Chutes, their legion team, Wenner looks to bring some of his own touches to Milaca.
That starts with competition.
The competition will be pumped into every part of the Wolves’ program, beginning with practices. “I like to add competition in practice because I want kids to have that burning desire to win. I think that is one of the most important things,” said Wenner.
Starting with that competition, comes the next steps Wenner is looking for. “Consistency and effort. If we keep working on stuff and do the right things, we will get better as a team,” he said.
Losing a big portion of the team from last season with a majority of the varsity team that saw the field being seniors, there will be a lot of news faces in the Milaca lineup and on the mound.
Offensively, Wenner likes the approach at the plate from many of the Wolves thus far into the spring. “We definitely have some guys that can hit,” he said.
Leading the charge with the bats will be seniors Ryker Tillotson and Zach Timmer, both of who were able to hit above .300 last season with Tillotson hitting .333 while Timmer wasn’t far behind at .302.
As far as pitching goes for the Wolves, from what Wenner has seen so far, there’s an opportunity for some new arms to make an immediate impact. “So far, I’ve seen some pretty good pitchers who didn’t get a chance to pitch varsity last year,” said Wenner.
Adding those new arms to the returning pitchers in seniors Brady Eggen and Zach Timmer, an improvement for the pitching staff appears well within grasp.
“There’s definitely potential be competitive and win some games this year,” said Wenner.
Milaca got the chance to demonstrate some of that potential starting on April 7, with Foley coming to town.
