2021 Results: 10-10 (6-8 in GR, 6th) Lost to Albany 57-30 in Section 6AA Quarterfinals
Playing good defense while taking care of the ball by limiting turnovers puts any team in a good position to walk away victorious.
The Milaca girls basketball team looks to use that formula to a tee this season to find success on the court.
“If we can hold the other team down and take care of the basketball, that will really give us some opportunities to be really successful against some good teams,” said Wolves’ Head Coach Lance Dalbey.
Finding success on the defensive end last season, senior guard Macy Mach believes the team has a chance to be even better on that side of the ball. “Defense is going to be really big for us this year. Our defense is already improved from last year,” said Mach adding that better knowledge of defensive schemes is also aiding in the Wolves’ possible improvement on that end.
Though forcing teams into many missed shots last season and hopefully doing so at an improved rate this year, closing those possessions with a rebound was an issue for the Wolves last year.
Dalbey would like to see Milaca improve to on the defensive boards to further bring down opponent’s point totals. “My hope is that we rebound better than we did last year. Defense only goes so far as you can rebound. If you can’t rebound that missed shot, you are in trouble,” said Dalbey.
All-Conference forward for the Wolves in Maggie Westling will play a big factor locking down those rebounds for Milaca as the sophomore has been a force rebounding the ball so far into her career.
Hoping to shore up the defensive side of the ball with better rebounding, the Wolves also aspire to clean up the second part of the formula; turnovers.
Last season, when the Wolves were clicking, turnovers were under control for the team compared to games where the team struggled.
Aiming to crack down on those unforced errors will just require more care with the ball said Westling. “We just have to be smarter with the ball. We don’t have to force passes, I feel like we will just have to calm down, relax and run our plays. If we can do that, turnovers will go down.”
Cutting back on turnovers will also give the Wolves more chances on the offensive end, where Milaca hopes to be more efficient this year.
Setting up open looks will be key for the Wolves’ attack said senior guard Ashley Juetten. “We have to make sure we are setting up and taking good shots.”
If able to get those open looks, Westling has confidence that the team will capitalize on those chances. “When we run our plays and get open looks, I trust our players to hit those open shots,” said Westling.
Having systems in place to find success, though trotting out a few younger players at the varsity level, Mach believes the Wolves’ have the chance to surprise some team this season. “I think we will surprise a lot of teams. I think they think we lost a lot of seniors but our freshman are determined to fill the spots left along with our upperclassmen stepping up,” said Mach.
Milaca’s season was able to start off with a performance it expected on the defensive end with a 45-37 victory over St. Francis on Nov. 30.
