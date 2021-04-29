With the challenging weather of late, the Milaca boys golf team was finally able to get out and compete as they traveled to the Blackberry Ridge Golf Club to do battle with section foes.
In the 6AA Pre-Section on April 22, the Wolves placed 11th out of 16 teams that attended the event.
Staples-Motley won the event shooting a 347, while Milaca shot a 405 for the meet.
Pacing the Wolves was Branden Marudas, as the senior shot a 96 for his 18-hole round, placing him 30th in the field. Not far behind Marudas, was fellow senior Brodey Pedersen as he finished 34th taking 99 strokes before he made it to the clubhouse.
Winning the event was Logan Herold of Pierz, who finished his round with a 73.
The Wolves returned to action April 27, as they headed to Stone Creek Golf Course in Foley.
Milaca had planned to play in Albany on April 26, but weather canceled the meet at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club.
Milaca girls take first in Foley
The Milaca girls continued to play well to start the season as the team was able to place first in the squad’s most recent completed meet on April 22 in Foley.
Against Zimmerman and Mora, the Wolves scored a 192 compared to the Thunder’s 209 strokes and Mora’s 240.
“Super great night,” said Milaca Head Coach Heather Hoeck on the performance from the girls.
The Wolves’ Grace Gerking once again paced the Wolves placing second in the meet with her score of 46 for her round. Gerking was followed by Harper Hultman, who shot a 47, placing her third place.
Following Hultman was four other Wolves who finished fourth through seventh.
Winning the meet was Paige Johnson of Zimmerman, just barely edging Gerking by three shots.
Milaca next returned to action on April 29, as they traveled to the Elk River Golf Club.
The Wolves hoped to be in action on April 26, but thunderstorms caused to the cancelation of the event.
