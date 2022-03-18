The Annandale boys’ basketball team has been a thorn in the Milaca Wolves’ paw for the past couple years once playoffs roll around.
Having ended Milaca’s season the two of the last three years by an average margin of defeat of 38 points, again the top-seeded Cardinals barred the path of advancing further in the Section 6AA Playoffs for the Wolves.
Getting past Rush City in the opening round of the sections, Milaca and Annandale again battled in the postseason, this time facing each other on the court of St. John’s University in Collegeville, on March 12 in the section quarterfinals.
Though being a much more competitive game compared to the past match ups, the Cardinals once again sent eighth-seeded Milaca home to end its season, picking up the 61-49 victory.
Into the contest, already having played against Annandale back in December, Milaca Head Coach Kaleb Anderson knew the Wolves would be in for a battle on the boards and defensively against the lengthy Cardinals. “The length is everywhere. Defensively and rebounding, they are far and away the best we face all year in those categories,” he said.
Annandale demonstrated that early and often versus the Wolves, controlling the defensive and offensive boards while stifling Milaca offensively on the way to a 14-2 advantage over halfway through the opening half in the grind of a battle.
Sitting at just two points with a majority of the first half already played, the Wolves’ defense was a big reason Milaca’s deficit only sat at 12 points. “We just stepped up defensively. I thought we played some of our best rotations defensively in the first half,” said Anderson.
After collecting itself after a timeout by Anderson, the Wolves’ offense started to kick into gear.
Keyed by junior point guard, Lewis Wolbert’s 11 first half points, Milaca started to get accustomed to Annandale’s defense and length, finishing the half on a 15-10 spurt and after the rough start, trailed by only seven points into the break.
Playing what was one of their roughest halves of offense he had witnessed, Anderson and the rest of the Wolves were more than happy to only be behind by the 24-17 margin.
“That was probably our worst offensive half since I’ve been here, and here we are down seven to a team that is looking to get back into the state tournament,” said Anderson.
Invigorated by the close score despite the rough offensive showing, the Wolves came out swinging to cut the lead to just two points against Annandale.
However, the Cardinals’ defense was able to tighten up to go on a run to gain some distance from Milaca at 38-26.
Staring down the double-digit advantage by their opponent, Wolbert, much like he had at the end of the first half, tried to will the Wolves to the victory.
Hitting back to back threes, Wolbert and the rest of the Wolves were able to close the gap to a single point at 40-39 score with 8:09 to go in the contest.
“He put us on his back for a while there,” said Anderson on Wolbert’s showing.
Getting within the one-point, the experienced Annandale team, answered the Wolves’ run with a game clinching 21-10 run down the stretch to surge the Cardinals past Milaca.
Having been in tightly contested playoffs game before, Annandale demonstrated that composure down the stretch said Anderson. “We just weren’t able to step up in that moment, while they had been there before and you could tell,” said Anderson.
Also big to Annandale’s run was that defense and rebounding the Cardinals are known for as they held Milaca to 35 percent shooting for the game while outrebounding the Wolves by a 37-23 margin.
Led offensively by Wolbert with his 27 points and five made three-pointers, no other Wolves’ player was able to crack double-digits as junior guard Payton Hunt was the second leading scorer with seven points.
Taking the loss, Milaca’s season ended at a 16-12.
As for Annandale, the 26-2 squad advanced to the Section 6AA Semifinals to take on Osakis.
Big Jump
Though falling short of where Milaca wanted to see its season end, there are a lot of positives to take from the improvement made throughout the season.
“In the moment it was hard to think in those ways but you think about going from five wins to 16 counting the playoffs and then competing against the Cardinals, almost a year to the date since playing the same Annandale team and losing by 50. It’s an astronomical jump,” said Anderson.
The season also saw the Wolves pick up their first section win since 2017, with their opening round, 71-64 win over Rush City.
Looking to next season for Milaca after making the big jump this year, Anderson eagerly waits for the big junior class to enter into their senior year on the court. “They got one more year and I got to be honest, it’ pretty exciting,” he said, as the entire starting five will return to the court for Milaca, along with a huge portion of the bench unit.
Granite Ridge award winners
With the improvements made by the Wolves, the Granite Ridge Conference took notice and awarded several Milaca hoopers with some hardware.
Being awarded All-Conference honors, juniors Lewis Wolbert and Kyle Martin were each named winners of the award.
Lewis compiled averages of 16.3 points per game while grabbing six rebound a night while Martin averaged close to a double-double a game with 12.9 points and 9.4 rebounds to earn the pair the spots on the team.
Falling just short of being awarded All-Conference, was fellow junior Peyton Hunt, who scored 14.6 a game for Milaca, giving him an All-Conference honorable mention.
Joining Hunt with a honorable mention was yet another junior in forward, Trace Hasz, with 10 points a game and 6.7 rebounds per contest.
