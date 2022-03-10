Flipping the calendar to March, the post season is just about ready to begin for boys high school basketball across the state.
With just one more game on the docket before entering into the second season, the Milaca boys’ basketball team hoped to end the season on a high note as Little Falls came to town on March 4.
The Wolves were able to do just that, riding a historic performance by junior point guard, Lewis Wolbert, on the way to a season capping 78-61 win over the Flyers.
Wolbert dropped the second triple-double in school history, joining former Wolves’ great and 1,000-point scorer in Joe Hasz, by carving up the Little Falls’ defense to the tune of 20 points and 10 assists while grabbing 12 rebounds in the big night by the junior.
Though being led Wolbert, the entire team was involved in the victory said Milaca Head Coach Kaleb Anderson. “It was a full team thing, and it was cool to thing to see the whole team come through,” he said as the Wolves saw eight players contribute over 10 minutes in the victory.
Opening the contest, Milaca was able to quick establish itself, to take the early lead versus the Flyers.
Executing well on the offensive and defensive ends, the Wolves grabbed a 14-point lead into the break against Little Falls.
But out of halftime, the Flyers were quickly able to cut into the lead to make it a much tighter for Milaca, with Little Falls threatening to make it a single-digit lead.
Bringing back memories of recently squandered halftime leads, Anderson was able to see the team answer Little Falls’ run to build the lead back up. “Little Falls came out real out hot in the second half to cut our 18-point lead down to 10 and it so it was another question of a here we go again thing but it was definitely not that,” said Anderson.
Responding in a big way, the Wolves built their lead back up to as much as 26 points down the stretch, coasting to the 17-point victory over the conference foe.
Joining Wolbert in reaching the 20-point threshold were juniors Kyle Martin and Trace Hasz who each had 23 points on the night.
Martin, who was able to set the school’s single game rebounding record during a Feb. 28 win over Rush City with 22, also was a force on the boards against Little Falls with 15 more boards in the win.
Picking up the win, the Wolves wrapped up the year with a 15-11 record, an improvement by 10 from last year’s Covid-19 shortened season.
Milaca will not enter into the Section 6AA Playoffs, beginning on March 9.
Section 6AA draw
Picking up a big section win back on Feb. 28 versus Rush City, the Tigers and Wolves will now again do battle, with a spot in the Section 6AA quarterfinals on the line.
Earning the eighth-seed in the section, the Wolves will host ninth-seeded Rush City in the Milaca gym on March 10.
Having just picked up the win over Rush City, Milaca is confident about the matchup said Anderson. “We feel really good about it. Eight/nine seed, we’re certainly not the heavily favored team or anything like that but that does give us confidence,” said Anderson.
If able to get past the Tigers, the Wolves will face the winner of Annandale/Maple Lake on March 12.
That contest will be hosted by St. John’s University in Collegeville.
