The Milaca cross country team was able to complete its COVID-19 affected season Oct. 15-16 at the Section 5A Championships in held at Spring Brook Golf Course in Mora.
The Wolves saw their boys race on Oct. 15 while the girls raced the next morning as the race was ran in sessions.
Milaca senior, Brittany Hansen had a goal entering the meet; qualify for the State Meet. Hansen was able to do just that as she placed tenth in the race with her final time of 20:40.
Hansen, despite her top-10 finish, aimed to run a better time in the chilly conditions. “I was hoping to run a lot faster but it was really cold out and really hilly,” she said.
Hansen would be heading to the state meet in a regular season but COVID-19 caused the cancellation of any state competitions.
Even with the cancellation of the state meet, Hansen was still happy to get to have her senior season. “I am really grateful that we were able to have a season,” said Hansen.
Lily Voss was the next Milaca runner to finish the race for the girls team as she placed 45th with a 22:45.
On the boys side of the meet, the Wolves were left without their top runner Andrew Freese due to Freese coming into contact with to someone with COVID-19.
The Wolves still ran hard and competed well according to Head Coach Dave Dillan. “Anton (Erickson) ran a really good race with William Nord right behind him. The kids ran pretty good and they ran hard,” he said.
Erickson placed 83rd with a time of 20:55 while Nord ran a 20:58 for the meet and finished 85th.
As the season comes to a close for the Wolves, they will say goodbye seniors like Hansen and Erickson who have been with the program for years. Dillian will miss the seniors departing. “They are a huge loss. Anton has been with us for quite a while and Brittany has been a key part of our girls’ program for years and one of our top girls and was an outstanding captain. They are both good kids and we will miss them,” he said.
Dillan is eager to see what the team will bring back next year even with the losses of the two who have been a part of the program for years. “I’m pretty excited about what we got coming up. Lily Voss was awesome with Kaylee Doffing and Brittany Carlson right behind her. Same with the boy’s side with Gabriel Jergens, Nord and Freese when he is healthy,” Dillan said.
