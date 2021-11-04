This is uncharted territory for the Milaca volleyball team.
After picking up an opening round 3-0 win over Osakis in Milaca, the Wolves were tasked with a trip to third-seeded Staples-Motley in the Section 6AA playoffs on Nov. 1.
Continuing the historic season for Milaca, the Wolves were able to upset the Cardinals, 3-1 in Staples to advance to the team’s first ever section semifinal.
Seeing the team continue its run, Milaca Head Coach James Taylor said the squad is playing pressure free and relishing in the record setting season. “It’s exciting and fun, there’s really no pressure for us to live up to another team or carry on, we are setting the precedent right now. Everything we do is bonus, we just want to have fun with it and enjoy the ride,” said Taylor.
Already having set the program record for wins with 21 wins heading into the contest against Osakis, the Wolves got the chance to further that total as the 11-seeded Silverstreaks came to town on Oct. 28.
Starting the game off, Milaca quickly gained the lead and looked to be cruising to an easy game one victory.
Osakis would not so easily give up as a late run by the Silverstreaks pushed the game to have the Wolves trailing by one at 24-23.
With the pressure on the Wolves to close out the game, the home team was able to come through with the victory grabbing the next three points to take the 1-0 lead.
In the second set, Milaca was able to distance itself from Osakis with a 25-15 win to move the match to 2-0 in favor of the Wolves.
As the third set began, the Silverstreaks now fighting to keep their season alive, came out firing and held a 10-5 lead over Milaca as Osakis looked to force a fourth game.
The Wolves would rally to tie but this game would also require extra points as both teams were tied 24 all.
The Silverstreaks would take the 25-24 but again with the pressure on, Milaca would come through.
Sitting at 26-25, outside hitter Morgan Majerus would come with up the big kill to clinch the win for the Wolves and advance Milaca to the second round of sections. The kill was Majerus’ seventh of the match as she was joined by fellow senior and outside hitter, Mae Concannon, who added 11 kills of her own to help the Wolves to the win.
With the victory in hand, the Wolves then traveled to Staples-Motley to take on the Cardinals.
Wolves upset Cardinals
After the win over the Silverstreaks, Staples-Motley waited for Milaca.
Into the match, the Wolves got the best start they could imagine, grabbing the 25-15 win over the Cardinals.
“That first set I think we took Staples by surprise,” said Taylor.
Staples-Motley quickly responded with a one-sided victory of their own to tie the match back up at 1-1. “They found a couple holes in our serve receive and doubt kind of set in. For games three and four we just talked about trusting each other,” said Taylor.
That trust in each other paid dividends for the Wolves as Milaca was able to win the third game and fourth game by 25-21 and 25-20 scores to clinch the upset and send the squad to its first ever Section Semifinal appearance.
The win proved to be historic in more ways than one as it extended Milaca’s program high mark of wins to 23. The Wolves have only lost six times on the season.
Section Semifinals
Now preparing for the Section 6AA Semifinals, second-seeded Pequot Lakes will be standing in the way of Milaca’s first ever section final appearance.
If able to again pull off the upset, the Wolves will need to rely on what has gotten the team to this point. “We have to play our game and be who we are,” said Taylor.
The Patriots will enter the game with an identical 23-6 record while holding the seventh spot in Class AA’s state rankings.
The two teams squared off at St. Cloud Tech on Thursday Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.
On the other side of the bracket, St. Cloud Cathedral battled Sauk Centre for the chance to face the winner of the Wolves and Patriots.
Princeton falls to North Branch
The Tigers were not able to keep their season alive in the Section 7AAA playoffs as North Branch was able to roll to a 3-0 victory over Princeton on Oct. 29 on the Vikings’ court.
Heading into the match up as the fifth-seed, the Tigers were tasked with upsetting the fifth-seeded North Branch, who already owned a 3-0 victory over Princeton back on Sept. 28.
This match was much like that first one, as North Branch quickly opened up with a lopsided 25-13 game one victory to jump out to the 1-0 lead.
Back for the second set, Princeton would find its footing but the Vikings proved to be up to the challenge and held on for the 25-23 win to take the intimidating 2-0 lead.
With the season on the line for the Tigers, Princeton was not able to extend its year, falling 25-18 to the Vikings.
Taking the loss, the Tigers finished the year at 11-17 while North Branch advanced further into the Section 7AAA bracket.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.