Throughout the season so far, the Milaca boys basketball team has struggled on the offensive end. The Wolves were able to break out of that shooting slump on Feb. 20 at Rush City when the team scored a season high 72 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers pulled out the 10-point win.
Head Coach Kaleb Anderson was pleased to see the change in the offense from prior games against the solid Rush City squad. “We put up over 70 and that is always a good thing. We had just not been putting the ball in the basket but we did against Rush City quite well,” he said.
Into the contest, Milaca was able to jump out to a lead over the Tigers by playing opportunistic defense and getting out on the fast break. “We had 14 team steals, we were playing good defense and getting steals that let us get out on the break,” said Anderson, with that play style resulting in the Wolves taking a 40-32 lead into the half.
Back after the break, Milaca was able to build a lead at big as 16 points before Rush City responded. With the game slipping away from the Wolves, turnovers and tired legs spelled doomed as the Tigers were able to complete the comeback.
“We just got tired. We got pretty tired at the end and you could tell,” said Anderson.
Peyton and Chance Hunt led the way scoring for Milaca as they had 28 and 11 points in the loss.
The defeat dropped the Wolves to 1-9 while Rush City improved to 7-2 at the time.
After breaking though offensively for the season high in points, Anderson hopes that confidence on offense will starting becoming a trend for Milaca. “I look at confidence as two stages; wet cement and dry cement. We have been in the wet cement stage where you don’t know how it is going to turn out, if it is going to get messed up or how solid it is going to be. But when you put it on the floor during a game, that is when it starts become the dry cement. We will see if it dries up and becomes that foundation for us and I hope it does,” he said.
The Wolves got a chance to continue to build that foundation starting Feb. 25, as Milaca hosted Little Falls on senior night, hoping to get back into the win column.
