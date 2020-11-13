The Wolves were fresh off two straight losses on the gridiron heading into their road contest Nov. 6 against Holy Family. Milaca was able to blow off some steam while bouncing back in a big way in a 28-0 rout over the Fire.
Getting off to a fast start was something Head Coach Kevin Armbrust emphasized for the Wolves and after forcing a punt, Milaca was able to do just that scoring midway through the first quarter. “That we key, we scored on three of our first four drives and getting that lead was important,” Armbrust said.
Henry Truebenbach was able to find the end zone first for the Wolves as the senior scored the rushing touchdown to give the team the early 6-0 lead after Bodee Zens’ PAT was blocked.
The Wolves forced another punt on the ensuing Fire possession and once again scored on the ground with another Truebenbach touchdown on the ground pushing the score to 13-0.
Milaca’s defense once again stood tall and the after a stop on fourth down, the Wolves regained possession. Milaca’s rushing attack led by Truebenbach, Aiden Mikla and Braden Hardy was still humming as the trio each gashed Holy Family for yardage on the ground.
Truebenbach once again was able to find some room to run, this time rushing 37 yards for his third score of the first half. After a successful two-point conversion, the Wolves led 21-0 with 10 minutes left in the second quarter.
The offensive line and good, hard running was what Milaca used to jump out to the big lead, according to Armbrust. “The offensive line was pushing guys around up front and that was huge. Our backs were also running hard, I don’t think they went down on first contact, that was big for us as well,” he said.
The Wolves finished with 299 yards rushing as Truebenbach had 111 yards while Mikla and Hardy added 94 and 60 yards, respectfully.
The Wolves and Fire traded possessions to end the half but neither could score as the game entered halftime with the 21-0 score.
Back after the break, Milaca used its running game to grind down the clock. The Wolves fourth and final score of the night came late into the third quarter and Jeremiah Forker punched in a rushing score to bring the game to 28-0 final score as neither teams scored in the fourth.
Milaca’s defense was able to pick up the shutdown in what was a dominating game for the Wolves. “Defense was great, they were physical up front and they had a relentless pursuit of the ball,” Armbrust, said. The defense held the Fire to 116 yards of total offense while forcing three turnovers. Dylan Greninger, Owen VanderPlaats and Ryker Tillotson all grabbed interceptions in the game.
The win inched Milaca closer to .500 as the Wolves now sit at 2-3 on the year while Holy Family dropped to 1-4. Up next is a huge game for the Wolves with section opponent Foley coming to town on Nov. 12. The Falcons will enter the contest at 2-3.
With section seeding implications on the line, Armbrust wants the team to come out hot. “We need to score early. Add to that protecting the football and playing solid defense. Aside from Little Falls, it is rare that we get going then lose that game,” he said. The Falcons and Wolves will face off at Claffy Field with kick off set for 6 p.m.
