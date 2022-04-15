Battling through a difficult 2021 on the baseball diamond that saw the Milaca baseball team not win a single contest, the Wolves were determined to make 2022 different.
Looking to break through with a victory, it didn’t take long for Milaca to crack the victory column, winning its season opener, 8-1 over Hinckley-Finlayson on April 11, on the Wolves’ field.
“It’s a relief, it’s a weight off your shoulders. Getting that monkey off that back right away is a nice start to the season,” said Milaca Head Coach, Dave Wenner, who was making his debut at the helm for the Wolves.
Playing a huge role in Milaca grabbing their first varsity win as a program since May of 2019, was a strong showing on the mound by right-handed senior pitcher, Zach Timmer.
Taking the mound to kick off the season, Timmer was able to get out of the top of the first inning unscathed while a Porter Meyer run scoring double in the bottom of the frame pushed the Wolves ahead by a 1-0 score.
After a scoreless second inning, the Jaguars were able to get to Timmer for the game-tying run as the two teams headed to the bottom of the third, tied at one.
But as quickly as Hinckley-Finlayson had tied it, Timmer, helping his own cause, singled to right field to give the Wolves back the lead.
Grabbing the advantage back, Timmer would then settle in, making quick work of the Jaguars’ hitters.
Helping Timmer all day on the mound was the senior’s humming fastball said Wenner. “His fastball was really good and he moved it around. He’s a big opposing person on that mound and he was getting it by them. We were really happy with his performance,” said Wenner.
Adding another run in the bottom of the fourth, sitting with a 3-1 lead, the Wolves entered into the bottom of the fifth hungry to add some insurance runs.
Having already pushed two runs across, Milaca’s Ryker Tillotson made it an even bigger inning for the Wolves, hitting a double, pushing two more runs across to give the Wolves a 7-1 run advantage.
“It was a clutch hit,” said Wenner.
Taking the mound again for the top of the sixth, Timmer was able to cap his day with a quick one-two-three inning to give the senior six innings of one run ball with eight strikeouts while just one walk.
Putting up another run in the bottom of the sixth, Milaca’s Jack Nord came in and slammed the door shut on the win, striking out the side to give the Wolves their first win in almost three years.
While Timmer handled business on the mound to pick up the win, Tillotson led at the plate with two hits to go along with his two RBIs on the day.
Timmer and Meyer each also had two hits in the game.
Aiding in Milaca’s offense putting up eight runs was simply putting the ball in play said Wenner. “We put the bat on the ball a lot to just give us chances. Putting the ball in play and making them make plays is a big advantage,” he said, as Milaca only struck out four times on the day.
With the monkey off the back of picking up the first victory, the Wolves are now hungry for more.
That quest to grab another win started on April 12, with a trip to Albany scheduled as the two teams tried to get the game in battling weather.
The road game began a stretch of 10 straight road games for Milaca.
