During a recent five-game losing skid for the Milaca boys’ basketball team, the Wolves lost track of what got them off to a 9-2 beginning to the year.
“We went 9-2 and got satisfied and fell off the track,” said junior point guard, Lewis Wolbert.
This past week showed Milaca get back on that track, finding success to bounce back from the five losses with two consecutive wins over Holdingford and Foley in back to back nights starting on Feb. 3.
The Wolves opened with a 67-30 dismantling of the Huskers on the road before returning home the next night to pick up the Granite Ridge Conference victory over the rivals to the west by a 56-47 score.
Easily getting past Holdingford to snap the losing streak, the following night Milaca also aimed to break the conference slide that sat at five games heading into the match up against Foley.
Milaca started off that goal on the right foot jumping out to a 7-3 after a Wolbert floater, giving the Wolves just the opening they envisioned.
But then, the Falcons became lethal from three-point range.
With the game sitting at 7-5, Foley found itself hitting its next five attempts from distance to turn the early deficit into a 10-point lead for the visitors at 20-10.
“When they say it is a game of runs, that is the truth,” said Milaca Head Coach Kaleb Anderson on the run.
Following that saying, Milaca answered with a run of its own keyed by a familiar name.
Junior shooting guard Peyton Hunt went unconscious for the remainder of the half, as a part of 20 first half points, nailing shot after shot from distance. “It just felt good so I just kept shooting it. Lewis kept driving and drawing the guys in and it would be a wide open kick out and he just kept finding me so I just kept shooting,” said Hunt on the first half, that saw the junior hit five threes.
With Hunt’s explosion, the 20-10 disadvantage turned into a 31-28 lead for Milaca, finishing on a 21-8 run into halftime.
Back after the break, the Wolves continued to grab control of the game, pushing their lead to 42-30 after a quick five points from Hunt, with 14:17 to go in the game.
Foley would not go away, answering with a 7-0 to get the game back within five points before prompting a timeout by Anderson.
As Foley keyed on Hunt to slow down the junior, Wolbert saw his chance to take over.
After missing a shot, Wolbert was able to steal the ball back under the Falcons’ basket while going up strong with the shot for the and-one opportunity, giving Milaca some much needed breathing room at 48-39.
Again getting within striking distance at 53-45, junior forward Griffin Boldt delivered the knockout punch with just under 90 second to go, nailing the dagger three-pointer to make it the second win as in many nights for Milaca.
After his hot start, Hunt was able to finish with 25 points and five assists while Wolbert added 17 points and six dimes in the victory.
In an unusual night for the usual balanced attack of Milaca, only four Wolves found themselves in the scoring column as Boldt and Kyle Martin were the only other players to score for the home team.
Picking up the win over Foley, the Wolves improved to 11-7, 3-5 in conference while the Falcons dropped to 4-14 and 0-8 in the Granite Ridge.
Though happy to get back on track with two wins after the five-game slide, there still remains much work to do said Hunt. “It feels good getting off the losing streak and winning two games but we have to continue to lock in and keep the intensity,” said the junior.
Looking to keep up the intensity, a pair of compelling match ups presented themselves to Milaca as trip to take on Zimmerman was scheduled for Feb. 10 followed by another journey to take on Pine City the following night.
If the Wolves hope to keep the winning ways alive, they can’t be afraid to go into the tough environments said Wolbert. “We have to stay locked in and don’t fear them. We can’t fear anybody. We have three days of hard work to lock in for the games,” said Wolbert.
Following the two games on the road, a third road contest was up next for Milaca with a trip to St. Cloud Cathedral on Feb. 15 queued up for the Wolves before returning home later that week.
