2021 Results: 4-14 (4-9 in Granite Ridge, Tied-6th) Lost to Annandale 95-45 in Section 6AA Round of 16
Fresh off of a five-win season last year, the Milaca boys basketball team believes a big turnaround is within reach for the Wolves.
Head Coach for Milaca, Kaleb Anderson thinks if all shakes right for the Wolves, this season could be a noteworthy one. “This team has the potential to be a special. We have a lot of really good athletes and a lot of really good length. We have a massive junior class and a great senior guy. It’s been really loud at practice and been really fast, I could not be more excited,” said Anderson, who will enter into his second year at the helm for the Wolves.
Along with that mix of talent reaching more maturity is that familiarity with Anderson as coach.
All-Conference winner from last season and leading scorer returning for the Wolves in junior, Peyton Hunt noted that it was an added challenge trying to learn under the fly under a new voice leading the room. “Coming into last year, nobody knew him. We were trying to learn a new coaching style while playing games, which was harder. Going into this year, we know him,” said Hunt.
This year, the team knows what to expect from Anderson.
“We will be up tempo, there will be no doubt about that. That will be pretty much us,” said Anderson.
Helping with that fast pace with be a nice mix of athleticism for the Wolves.
Leading the pace and looking to take advantage of that strength of talent on the court will be junior point guard Lewis Wolbert, who came on strong for Milaca at the end of last season.
Wolbert hopes that the added explosive plays will help bring out a crown to watch the Wolves this winter. “We can bring a lot of fans out with our athleticism out there on the court,” he said.
Big components of that athleticism will be two more contributors from the junior class, who also saw varsity minutes down the stretch last year for Milaca in forwards Kyle Martin and Trace Hasz, both guys that Anderson expects to step into larger roles.
Adding to the signs of a big turnaround for Milaca will be chemistry on the floor that took a while to develop last season.
This year, with the monstrous junior class making up for nearly every roster spot, the team knows the ins and outs of each other’s games as well as having that support of one another said Wolbert. “We have lots of chemistry on the court and we believe in each other and love each other,” said the guard.
Milaca also expects to trot out a deeper team, relying on bench guys for key minutes this winter. “We are deeper than past years,” said Hunt.
All the factors leading to a turnaround for Milaca are positives but it won’t happen without continuing to push each other and improve said lone senior forward, Zach Timmer. “We have the foundation, we just have to keep going up,” said Timmer.
“The potential is there so long as we stick to it and don’t ease off,” added Hunt.
As the season tipped for the Wolves, many unknowns will be tossed at Milaca.
However, if the team is able to rely on it strengths and grind throughout the season, Wolbert believes the team will be able to handle any challenge thrown its way. “If we play our game and get ready for the moment and work hard until the moment, we will be ready to take on whatever comes for us,” he said.
Milaca got its chance to debut its new-look squad, Dec. 2, with the Wolves hosting Braham.
