Just over a week ago, the Milaca girls basketball team found itself in a pressure situation on the road against Cathedral. With a chance to win the game, the Wolves faltered down the stretch leading to an overtime loss versus the Crusaders.
Flash forward to Feb. 8 against Zimmerman, Milaca found itself in a similar position.
This time, the Wolves wouldn’t let the opportunity to get the win slip away as a late basket by Maggie Westling sealed the 61-59 win over the Thunder on Milaca’s home court.
Milaca Head Coach Lance Dalbey was pleased the see the difference in execution at the end of the two games. “Last Tuesday, going up against Cathedral, we had the same situation and that one didn’t turn out the way we wanted to. For this one, being able to close it out at the end with a rebound and seal it up was huge for our kids,” said Dalbey, who was the head varsity coach for the Thunder for eight years before joining the Wolves last season.
Battling against Zimmerman, Milaca was able to use a strong start to build its advantage over the Thunder. That strong start led to a 36-31 halftime lead for the Wolves setting the pace for the second half.
Back after the break, the Thunder would not go away quietly as every time Milaca attempted to build its lead, Zimmerman would answer. The Wolves’ largest lead in the second half was seven points before the Thunder quickly responded with a run of its own to cut the deficit.
The back and forth game continued with the Wolves’ lead shrinking to as little as one point multiple times down the stretch. Entering into the final minute of the game, Zimmerman was finally able to pull even with Milaca at 59-59 with just over 20 seconds left in the contest.
That’s when Westling was called upon. With the clock running down, Westling was able to cap the night with a strong move to the basket, putting the Wolves ahead for good as a Zimmerman attempt to tie went astray at the buzzer.
“It was a spur of the moment thing and I just thought to go to the hoop and it worked for me,” said Westling, who finished with 18 points in the victory.
Westling was joined by sister Olivia Westling, who chipped in 16 points while Madison VanDonsel added 12 point, respectively.
The victory over moved Milaca to 3-4 on the year, having won its last two while Zimmerman dropped to 5-3.
The most notable change in the last few games for the improving Wolves is the sureness the girls are playing with according to Dalbey. “We are starting to get more comfortable, we were playing a little bit tentative early on but now the kids are starting to play with poise and confidence, which is really nice,” said Dalbey.
Up next will be a test to see how far the team has come as a rematch against Pierz awaits the Wolves. “I expect a totally different game,” said Dalbey, as the Pioneers were able to run away with a 71-36 victory over Milaca back on Jan. 19.
Pierz travels to the Wolves’ den Feb. 11 with Milaca aiming to get revenge for that early season defeat.
