Coaching: Dave Dillan (10th season) assistant John Hodson
2021 recap: The Wolves showed rounded into form as the season wore on, said Dave Dillan.
Coaching: Dave Dillan (10th season) assistant John Hodson
2021 recap: The Wolves showed rounded into form as the season wore on, said Dave Dillan.
“Both teams were a bit young and showed improvement as the year went on.”
The Wolves boys placed 11th in Section 5AA while the girls earned 12th.
From the 2021 teams, both need to replace runners to fill out the varsity lineup, said Dillan.
“We lost runners from both teams due to graduation so we will need some of those younger kids from last year to take on those roles,” he said.
Key returners: Losing some runners to graduation, Milaca will return a handful of runners on both sides to help ease the blow.
On the boys side, juniors Gabe Jergens, Thomas Leom, and Daniel Linden along with sophomore Rollie Steinbrecher and freshman William Lange return with varsity experience
Milaca’s girls will feature Hannah Braun and Ella Knaffla as the two top runners back for the team. sophomores Brittany Carlson and Ellie Linden expect to factor in for Milaca.
We expect the remaining varsity spots to be up for grabs as there is a good number of runners who can compete for them on a weekly basis,” said Dillan.
What to watch for: Growth as the season progresses will be key for the Wolves this year, said Dillan.
“Both teams overall are young but have some experience so it will be fun to see how we can come together as the year goes on.”
“We have some kids who have worked hard this summer putting in miles and I think it will pay off for them and our team,” he added.
Schedule:
Sept. 9 vs. Pine City at Pine City Country Club 4 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. St. Francis at the Pond’s Golf Course 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 19 vs. Pierz at Pierz Golf Course 4:15 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Grand Forks Border Battle
Sept. 29 vs. Foley at Stone Creek Golf Course 4 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Hinckley at Grand National Golf Course 4 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Mora at Spring Brook Golf Course 4:15 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.