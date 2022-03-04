With tides turning more towards normalcy, the Wolves’ archery program joined in on the movement, as the Milaca Invitational was able to return in full force on Feb. 26 and 27.
Looking to past years of holding the tournament before Covid-19, this year’s edition had a great turnout said Coach, Carrie Vesel. “This year it was exciting to be back. We had over 1,200 archers and thousands of spectators for the two days, it was an amazing turnout,” said Vesel, adding that without the help of parents, coaches and volunteers, it would not have been held.
As for the tournament itself, the Wolves secured a seventh place finish at the high school division with a score of 3,174.
Taking the top spot in the field was Lakes International Language Academy, with a 3,342.
Also in attendance for the Milaca Invitational, was the Princeton Tigers, who claimed third, scoring 3,242.
Leading the way for the Wolves and placing third overall in the tournament was Corey Klages, as the seventh grader had a strong day, scoring a 287 to pace the Milaca boys.
Matching Klages was Princeton’s Dillon Taylor, who also finished with a 287 to place the junior in second place.
As for the girls, Taryn Noehre paced Princeton with a 283 to place in the top-10 while Milaca’s Cadee Streff scored a 275 to head the charge by Milaca.
Middle and Elementary divisions
Though falling short of a first place finish in their home meet, the Middle and Elementary divisions saw the Wolves excel, taking home gold for both.
With Klages taking home first place for middle school boys, Ben Mott was not too far behind him as he placed third for the division with 283 points.
Milaca’s Aleea Miedema headed the charge for the middle school girls for the Wolves, grabbing fifth in the meet with a 271.
Looking to the elementary division a pair of fifth place spots were earned by Milaca with JulieAnn Gerads and her 244 while Eli Bengson hit for a 259 on the day.
The strong day shooting for the Wolves continued a trend of improvement said Vesel. “They looked really strong and they have looked really strong the last couple weeks. Every single week they keep going up in points,” she said.
Aiming to keep up that trend, Milaca next prepared to travel to take on the Becker Meltdown, held on March 5.
Princeton will also be in attendance for the Bulldogs’ meet.
