2020 Results: 3-4; Lost to Annandale in Section 5AAA Championship
The Milaca Football Team will be featuring a whole cast of new faces once they take the field this fall to kick off the 2021 season.
Gone are the likes of Henry Truebenbach, Braden Hardy, Jack Olson, Bodee Zens and many more players that were key contributors to the Wolves’ program.
However, losing all those standouts on the gridiron does not shake the confidence of Milaca Head Coach Kevin Armbrust or the goals that the team hopes to accomplish this season. “We want to get into that section championship game,” said Armbrust.
Having to replace the many holes left by departed seniors, Armbrust has faith that his coaching staff has prepared the new varsity starters for this moment. “We have guys that have been running the same stuff for five years now. They (the players) have been doing this for a number of years and so they are ready to step in and take those roles on. They are meeting the challenge,” said Armbrust.
Being familiar with the system in place, the brand new back field has already begun to mesh as the run-heavy offense of Milaca looks to return with a vengeance this fall believes senior fullback Ryker Tillotson. “I think with the combination of our backfield and the line, we will be able to pound it down other team’s throats,” he said, as he will be joined by Jack Schoenborn to complete the running back tandem.
In addition to the return of the powerful rushing attack will be the addition of an improved passing game according to senior wide receiver Braden Haukos. “I think we will also have an improved passing game this year,” he said.
“We will be a little more balanced on offense,” agreed fellow wideout Jackson Kvien, with quarterback Dylan Greninger set to take over under center for the Wolves.
Combined with the possible improvements of the offense comes a different approach as well said Zach Timmer, a lineman and edge rusher. “The group coming up has a great mentality and if we all stick with it and keep that, we can go quite a ways. They want to win, no matter what it takes. This will be the year everyone will play like that have a chip on their shoulder,” said Timmer.
The Wolves will be presented the full opportunity to show that different mentality as the schedule opens with two tough opponents in Litchfield and Albany, who were both section champions last season.
Both of those games presents the chance to fully demonstrate that change of mentality believes Tillotson. “Those would morally get us going. We’ve gone into some of those games like Annandale and Albany with the mentality that we aren’t going to win. This team has the mentality to go in there and beat them for the first time,” he said.
At the end of the day, Milaca will treat those games just like any other with the same goal of competing and improving enough to be competing for a section title come October. “We are going to walk into those games the same attitude we walk into any game. We are going to execute our stuff, going to go hard and play our brand of football and get better,” said Armbrust.
The Wolves opened with Litchfield on Sept. 3 at Claffy Field in Milaca.
