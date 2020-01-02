The Princeton girls’ hockey team headed to New Hope for the holidays as they played in the A/C Flyers Holiday Classic. The Tigers opened with a loss to Bemidji 5-2, before bouncing back to defeat Henry Sibley/St. Paul 6-1.
In the consolation championship, Princeton faced Willmar, but we not able to end the tourney on a high note, losing 5-2.
In the team’s opening round game against Bemidji, the Lumberjacks were able to get on the board first, but the Tigers were able to answer on a Sam Haverinen goal.
Bemidji answered just 10 seconds later, as it would take the 2-1 lead into the intermission.
The Lumberjacks were able to gain some breathing room over Princeton in the second period outscoring it 2-0.
The Tigers would cut the lead to 4-2 early in the third, but Bemidji wouldn’t allow the comeback, winning 5-2.
Mackenzie Dembinski took the loss, allowing five goals on 22 shots.
Heading into the consolation bracket, Princeton would face Henry Sibley/St. Paul.
The Tigers would come out aggressive, scoring the contest first three goals, on Amelia Smith, Kallie Abrahamson and Bailey Isaacson goals.
Abrahamson would add another goal before the break, as Princeton took the 4-1 lead after one period of play.
Abrahamson would complete the hat trick in the third period as the Tigers coasted to the victory.
Dembinski played lights-out, only being beaten on one of 17 shots.
The victory set up a match-up against Willmar for the consolation championship.
In what was a close game, the Cardinals were able to use a two-goal advantage in the third period to seal the win in a game that was closer than the final score would indicate.
Abrahamson and Haverinen scored for Princeton in the loss.
Dembinski turned away 32 of the 37 shots she faced.
Princeton’s record is now at 6-10 on the year.
The Tigers will enjoy some time off, before getting back in action on Jan. 7, facing River Lakes in Princeton.
