Princeton mayoral race vote totals have been updated after a second day of absentee ballot counting.

In a race now separated by 138 votes, challenger Thom Walker appears to have unseated incumbent Brad Schumacher.

Unofficial results posted to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday show Walker with 1,206 votes (52.76%) and Schumacher with 1,068 votes. (46.72%) There were 12 write-ins.

Walker was leading Schumacher by 56 votes when Mille Lacs County began counting 271 Princeton City absentee ballots this morning. Walker had 1,035 votes (51.11%) to Schumacher’s 979 votes (48.35%).

This is a breaking news update. Watch for additional online election coverage on the Union-Times website and in next week’s print edition of the newspaper.

