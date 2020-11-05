Princeton mayoral race vote totals have been updated after a second day of absentee ballot counting.
In a race now separated by 138 votes, challenger Thom Walker appears to have unseated incumbent Brad Schumacher.
Unofficial results posted to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday show Walker with 1,206 votes (52.76%) and Schumacher with 1,068 votes. (46.72%) There were 12 write-ins.
Walker was leading Schumacher by 56 votes when Mille Lacs County began counting 271 Princeton City absentee ballots this morning. Walker had 1,035 votes (51.11%) to Schumacher’s 979 votes (48.35%).
This is a breaking news update. Watch for additional online election coverage on the Union-Times website and in next week’s print edition of the newspaper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.