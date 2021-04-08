2020 Results: Season canceled due to COVID-19
Princeton Girls Golf Head Coach Derek Hasselberg wasn’t sure what he would have returning to the team this season after COVID-19 canceled last year’s spring competitions.
“When COVID shut us down last year we weren’t sure what we would bring into this year. Typically, in girls golf across the state if your friends don’t play golf, or your family doesn’t play golf, a lot of girls just don’t play. It’s not a sport that a lot of girls just come out on their own,” said Hasselberg.
To Hasselberg’s pleasure, the number of girls for the young Tigers’ program was able to grow as the squad will be at just under fifteen players for the year.
Though having some returners from the 2019 squad, Hasselberg said that there will be some spots to fill at the varsity level. “We don’t have a lot of varsity experience so we got a lot of opportunities for girls to play, compete and improve,” he said as Juniors Avery Romann, Madeline Whitcomb will be the only returning starters from two years ago.
With the knowledge that a lot of younger players will be thrust into big roles for the team, Whitcomb aims to step up and lead. “We are going to have to take the lead, even though we are just juniors,” she said.
Golf being the difficult sport it is, those players who have been with the program hope to keep the newer players focused on the positives.
Amelia Smith, a junior in the mix for a varsity role, knows that a bad shot can derail a solid afternoon and lead to some bad scores. Smith wants the team to be able to move on from those bad holes. “Even if you have a bad hole, you have to keep going. If you keep getting down on yourself, it is going to be a bad meet. You have to forget about it if you have a bad swing,” she said.
Whitcomb agreed. “You have to take it hole by hole and move on from the others.”
Drawing from their youthful team, the Tigers hope to grow as the season progresses and aim to move up in the conference standings compared to years past said Elly Southard, another name in the mix to be a part of the varsity lineup. “We want to move up in the conference,” she said.
A factor that could help in the team moving up will be lack of pressure and expectations said Hasselberg. “We don’t have any pressure on us, we have no expectations, for us it is just go out and play and then see where our scores put us,” he said.
With that in mind, Hasselberg still looks for growth from the young team as the season develops. “We are looking for continued improvement.”
The Tigers kicked off their season April 13, heading to North Branch with their youthful squad looking to compete and grow.
