MILACA BASKETBALL
The Milaca boys basketball team was not able to defeat Zimmerman as the Wolves fell 81-58 on Jan. 10, in its only action of the week. After a close first half, with the Thunder taking a six-point lead Zimmerman was able to pull away thanks to Nolan Spence, who was able to drop 32 points on nailing five of his seven three-point-attempts to give the Thunder the offense it needed to build its lead. The Wolves were also not able to figure out the Zimmerman’s defense as Milaca only shot 34 percent for the game while shooting 30 percent on three-point attempts. The Wolves also committed 22 turnovers in the defeat. Mason Voshell led Milaca in scoring with 14 points and eight rebound while dishing out six assists. The loss was the Wolves’ third in a row and dropped the team to 5-6 on the year, and 2-2 in Granite Ridge play and Zimmerman moved to 3-8 on the year while improving to 2-1. Milaca will now return home to take on St. Cloud Cathedral on Jan.14, aiming to avenge a 80-58 loss on Dec. 26. The Wolves will then head to Rush City on Jan. 16, followed by a trip to Little Falls the following night.
Zimmerman 81, Milaca 58
M 33 - 25 - 60
Z 39 - 42 - 81
Milaca leaders: Mason Voshell, 14 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists; Treyton Hardy, 9 points, 3 assists.
PRINCETON BASKETBALL
The Princeton boys basketball team was able to bounce back from a loss against Hibbing, defeating North Branch 77-70 on Jan. 7, on the road.
The Tigers and Vikings played a tightly contested game throughout as Princeton took a two-point lead into the half. The Tigers were able to bother North Branch with their opportunistic defense, swiping 14 steals on the night. Leading the way for the Tigers was Haydn Stay who had 22 points to go along with six rebounds and seven assists as well as four steals. Of Princeton’s other four double digit scorers, Cody Miller had 17. Miller also had four blocks on the night. Logan Murphy led the Vikings with 22 points. The win moved Princeton to 8-3 on the year as it also picked up its first Mississippi 8 conference victory.
Princeton 77, North Branch 70
H 35 - 42 - 77
P 33 - 37 - 70
Princeton leaders: Haydn Stay, 22 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assist, 4 steals Cody Miller, 17 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks; Tate Laabs, 7 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks
The Princeton boys were back in action on Jan. 10, against Big Lake as the Tigers roared to a 32-point victory over the Hornets. Princeton was able to put the game away early jumping out to a 52-27 lead at the end of the first half. The Tigers’ offense was hot all night as they shot over 50 percent with many high percentage looks, scoring 46 points in the paint. Princeton’s defense was once again active racking up 14 steals and forcing 20 Big Lake turnovers. Stay once again led Princeton’s balanced offense with 18 points, while also grabbing six rebounds. Six Tigers were able to reach double digits in scoring leading to Princeton’s win. The Tigers improved to 9-3 and 2-0 in Mississippi 8 play. Princeton was back in action on Jan. 14, facing Chisago Lakes before a showdown with Cambridge-Isanti on Jan. 17, as the Bluejackets will come to Princeton.
MILACA WRESTLING
The Milaca wrestling team hosted Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson and Mora on Jan. 9 splitting it two matches. The Wolves were able to defeat Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson 62-14, but fell to Mora 50-24. Ian Hanson and Brody Ash led the team, winning both of their matches on the night. Milaca was back in action the following night, heading to the Paynesville Invite.
Going into the Paynesville Invite on Jan. 10, the Wolves were able to place fifth place, with a total of 126 points. Bodee Zens and Ian Hanson were both able to take first place in their respectively weight classes. The Wolves will now head to Cloquet on Jan. 14 followed by trips to North Branch and Alexandria to end their week.
106:5th Austin Linder (Milaca)
120:3rd Jack Schoenborn (Milaca)
126:3rd Izaiah Allen (Milaca)
132:3rd Jack Nord (Milaca)
170:1st Ian Hanson (Milaca)
182:6th Colbee Zens (Milaca)
195: 5th Logan Ash (Milaca)
220: 1st Bodee Zens (Milaca)
285:3rd Brody Ash (Milaca)
PRINCETON WRESTLING
The Princeton wrestling team started its week off with a dominating win over Chisago Lakes by a score of 76-0, on Jan. 9 at the Princeton Gym. Every single Princeton wrestler was able to defeat their opponent, with Keith Ellingson, Kaden Olson, Jake Whitcomb, Zack Wells picking up pins for the win. Princeton was then back in action on Jan. 11, heading to Elk River for an invitational.
Going into the Elk River invitational, the Tigers were able to place second in the tough field, only falling to Wayzata. Princeton finished with 156.5 points while the Trojans finished with 175.5. Tyler Wells and Zack Wells were both able to pick up first place finishes in the meet. The Tigers will enjoy a couple off days before heading to Cambridge-Isanti on Jan. 18 for another invitational.
106:1st Tyler Wells (Princeton)
120:2nd Parker Adkins (Princeton)
132:2nd Landen Parent (Princeton)
138:2nd Kyle Boeke (Princeton)
152:1st Zack Wells (Princeton)
160:4th Josh Marshall (Princeton)
182:5th Kaden Olson (Princeton)
195:6th Keith Ellingson (Princeton)
