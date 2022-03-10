Milaca’s Tyler Pearson thought his playing career for Wolves’ basketball had come to a close.
Pearson, a special needs student in the Milaca school district, was able to enjoy basketball throughout grade school but as he grew older, felt like a wasn’t contributing to his teammates the way he wanted.
“He felt kind of in the way,” explained Tyler’s mother, Shelley Pearson.
Thinking his career had come to an end, Pearson wanted to stay connected to the sport that he was fond of. That’s when Pearson made the transition to manager of the Wolves’ boys basketball program as a freshman at the time.
Staying apart of the Milaca teams the past couple years, Pearson remained close to the court, helping the Wolves in whatever way he could.
But as Pearson’s senior year ticked on, the idea to honor Tyler became swirling in the minds of those close to the program said Milaca Head Coach Kaleb Anderson and special education teacher in the district. “There’s so many people that asked what are we going to do for him,” said Anderson.
Mulling over idea after idea, it became clear the goal was to get Tyler back on the court.
Cultivating all the planning on March 1, Pearson was able to take the court on senior night, drive down and sink his second attempt to give the Wolves the 2-0 lead against the Pierz Pioneers.
Planning for Pearson
Once the idea was born, it was not an over the night process to prepare for the return against the Pioneers.
First, the parents had to be let in on the plan by Milaca. “Coach Anderson emailed my husband and I and kind of let us know his plan so we knew he would be included in the starting lineup and that he would be able to take the first couple shots,” said Shelley Pearson.
Getting the plan ironed out, Pearson then began to put in the work to make sure his return to the court for Milaca went smoothly.
That included having Pearson practice and running through pregame routines with the team for two weeks prior to the game against Pierz said Anderson. “We started having him practice with us and go through game day warms up. Tyler had been doing that for two weeks,” said the coach.
Next, the team had to make sure the opponent was cool with allowing Pearson to get up a couple shots on during the game.
Pierz was all for the idea said Anderson, as the Pioneers were more accommodating than he could have asked for. “Pierz was really cool with it, we just wanted to let him have one shot and it didn’t matter if it went in or not, we’d adjust from there and they said we’ll just let him shoot and we’ll help you guys out,” said Anderson.
Game day
As Milaca took the court for warm ups, honoring Pearson along with fellow senior Zach Timmer on the night dedicated to those who will be graduating this year, Tyler was able to suit up in the jersey and shorts like all the fellow players for the Wolves.
Going through warm ups, long time announcer for the Pioneers sports in Rick Grammond, who was in attendance for the contest was then let on the plan for Pearson. “I didn’t really know what was happening until Kaleb Anderson came up to me,” said Grammond.
As both sides knew the plan, winning the tip, the Wolves were able to find Pearson down low and after a miss, the senior was able to bank in his second attempt to give the Wolves the early 2-0 lead announced Grammond on the Pierz’ broadcast to a choir of cheers by Pierz and Milaca fans alike.
Watching from behind the scorer’s table, Grammond stated that it wasn’t just the Wolves’ players who enjoyed seeing Pearson’s attempt find the bottom of the net. “They (Pierz) enjoyed it as much as the Milaca kids were to see Tyler go out there and do what he did,” he said.
Being subbed out at the whistle, Tyler Pearson was able to finish the senior night cracking the scorebook with his two points on his two shot attempts.
But Pearson’s night was not over as the senior also got to be a part of Grammond’s halftime interview, with Anderson standing by to help.
Knowing that it was going to be a special moment to see their son take the court, start and make a basket, the scene was better than they could have thought of said Shelley Pearson. “We knew it was going to be a good thing but it was just completely amazing when it happened. It was a really heartwarming moment. It was going to be a cool, special thing, but when it happened it was more than anything we could have imagined,” she said.
Pearsons react
Being able to come together for the heartwarming moment, the family was blown away by the support shown for their son. “For us to see him have those moments that we never thought he could have, knowing Tyler’s differences, we never figured he would be in a starting lineup or have the cheering or overwhelming support that he did,” said Shelley Pearson.
Though the senior night eventually ended for Pearson, the moment will most likely never leave the memory of the family or those who were lucky enough to be involved.
