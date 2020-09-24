The Princeton girls soccer team has been battling all season long, playing close game after close game. This week was no different as the Tigers played one-goal games against North Branch and Delano but came up on the wrong sides of 2-1 and 1-0 games.
Taking on North Branch on Sept. 14, the Vikings were able to jump out to a 1-0 lead. The Tigers would respond on a Kaitlyn Sautter goal to tie the game just before halftime as the teams would enter the break 1-1.
Back in the second half in another tightly contested game, the Vikings were able to jump ahead and hold on to give the Tigers the loss.
Head Coach Tim Donnay noted solid defense from the team besides a couple of lapses. “We had a few defensive breakdowns but one of the goals was a great shot, you can’t save them all,” Donnay said.
Back in action the following night against the Delano Tigers, it was much of the same for Princeton. A tight game all the way throughout but a Penalty Kick led to Delano’s lone goal and sunk the Tigers.
“We played solid the entire game,” Donnay added.
Princeton now sits at 1-4-2 after the two losses. Besides the season opener against Monticello, all of the Tigers’ losses have come by one goal.
Donnay knows what the team must do to turn the one-goal games around. “The biggest thing I keep talking about is that we have to score some goals, we have to come up with a way to score goals,” he said. Princeton has scored five goals in seven games so far this season.
In order to score more goals, the Tigers must create more opportunities said Donnay. “We need to make more opportunities and take more shots,” explained Donnay. “We are only taking about 8-10 shots a game.”
Moving into the next portion of its schedule, Princeton was able to enjoy four days of practice before heading into it next contest on Sept. 22.
Donnay looks for the team to switch some things up heading into the next week of contests. “We are going to try something different,” he said.
Princeton hosted St. Francis followed by taking on Chisago Lakes on Sept. 24 at home with the team looking to get the offense going.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.