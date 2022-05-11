ach Timmer and Jack Nord helped lead the Wolves to a 2-1 win on the road over Eden Valley-Watkins on Monday, May 9.
The Wolves got on the board in the first inning when Ryker Tillotson scored from third on a wild pitch. Porter Meyer sealed the victory with a run in the third inning.
In the first inning, Tillotson singled on a line drive to left field. He advanced to second on a Brady Eggen single into center field. A Porter Meyer walk loaded the bases.
EV-W pitcher Xander Willner threw a wild pitch whiched allows Tillotson to score.
The Wolves scored one more time in the third inning.
Eggen singled on a ground ball to short. Then Meyer singled on a ground ball to short, resulting in Eggen being thrown out at second.
Meyer stole second, and was driven home on a Bryce Mehrwerth double.
Eden Valley-Watkins scored its lone goal in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Wolves pitchers allowed just five hits to Eden Valley-Watkins, with Timmer allowing five hits and one run over five innings, striking out four.
Jack Nord threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Nord recorded the last six outs to earn the save for Milaca.
Brady Eggen led Milaca Wolves Varsity with two hits in four at bats
Wolves give up 34 runs in Foley double header
Thursday, May 5 was a touch afternoon for the Milaca Wolves, who traveled to Foley in doubleheader action.
The Wolves fell 22-5 to Foley in the early game, and 12-6 in the nightcap.
In the early game, Foley was up 22-0 before the Wolves scored four runs in the fourth inning.
In the fourth, a Porter Meyer scored Ryker Tillotson from first. Meyer then advanced to third on a passed ball prior to a walk by Colbee Zens.
With runners on the corners, Bryce Mehrwerth doubled on a fly ball to center field. Meyers scored and Zens advanced to third. Zens then scored after a ground ball by Brady Eggen.
Two at-bats later, Mehrwerth scored from third on a passed ball.
Foley now held a 22-4 lead.
In the fifth inning, Jack Nord scored from third on a passed ball.
In the nightcap, Milaca was down by seven runs before putting three runs on the scoreboard in the fourth inning. The Wolves also added a run in the sixth inning, and two runs in the seventh.
In the fourth inning, Porter Meyer, Colbee Zens and Bryce Mehrwerth loaded the bases with singles.
Tanyon Black drove in all three with a double off a fly ball to center field.
Corbin Sams added a run in the sixth inning from third base.
In the seventh inning, Meyers scored from third on a passed ball and Colbee Zens scored from third on a wild pitch.
Griffin Boldt took the loss for Milaca. Boldt allowed five hits and seven runs over two innings.
Pierz 12, Milaca 2
With Pierz up 10-0, the Milaca Wolves scored two runs in the fifth inning on the way to a 12-2 defeat at the hands of the Pierz Pioneers on Tuesday, May 3.
Milaca struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time containing Pierz defensively, giving up a total of 12 runs.
In the fifth inning the Wolves put runners on first and second when Pierz walked Corbin Sams and Mason Hartung to open the inning.
Ryker Tillotson then singled on a fly ball to center field that scored Sams.
Two at-bats later, Hartung was driven home by a Wyatt Mauer single.
The week ahead
The Wolves were scheduled to face Albany at home on Tuesday, May 10. The scheduled also includes St. Cloud Cathedral at home on Thursday, May 12 and a Friday home game against Little Falls.
