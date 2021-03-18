Princeton’s Tony McNiff has been strong in the pool all season long, time after time leading the Tigers.
Heading into the Boys Section 3A Championships on March 12 and 13 in Willmar, McNiff did not disappoint as the senior was able to set a new Princeton record in the 100-yard butterfly while also placing first in meet for diving, advancing to state for both.
“I come here every day and I dive and I swim and to be able to do that was a really big accomplishment for me,” said McNiff.
McNiff was the only Princeton swimmer or diver to advance to the state meet.
Starting on March 12 with diving, McNiff was able to put together his strongest performance of the season as he scored 402.6 to edge the second place finisher by just under five points to claim a spot at state.
McNiff did expect to attend the state meet but didn’t anticipate placing first overall at the event. “I expected to be going to state but I didn’t expect to win if I am being honest. It feel pretty cool to be going to state as a section champion,” he said.
Princeton Head Coach Lindsy Paurus was very pleased to see McNiff place first in the meet for the Tigers. “It was very exciting to see Tony (McNiff) take first place in diving. He has been working hard for that and he dove great,” she said.
Princeton’s Ty Hermann claimed tenth in the meet with a 199.5.
Coming back to the pool the next day for swimming events with their full squad, the Tigers aimed to send more to join McNiff at the meet, but fell short.
Though not being able to send any additional swimmers to the state meet, the team swam well enough according to Paurus. “Sections went really well. I do wish we could have done a little better,” she said.
McNiff was able to swim his best meet of the season in the 100 butterfly with his 54.06, placing him second in the section and breaking Princeton’s record for the swim.
Paurus anticipates that McNiff could break the record again at the state meet. “I don’t think he is fully tapered yet. I think he is going to drop more time this weekend.”
Elsewhere in the pool saw a couple a top five finishes from Liam Torborg in the 100 freestyle with a 52.37, while the 400 freestyle relay, made up of Alex Johnson, Ethan Knudson, Cadyn Miller and Cam Metsala placed fourth with its 3:44.66.
Princeton’s 200 freestyle relay also finished fourth, falling just short of a state bid. The quartet of Torborg, Metsala, McNiff and Valdivieso combined for a 1:33.99. That same group once again place fourth in the 200 medley relay with a 1:47.22.
McNiff’s hard work pays off
Splitting time as both a swimmer and a diver, McNiff had to work twice as hard to advance to the state meet in both events stated Paurus. “When you are a diver and a swimmer, you usually get jipped and only get half the time in the pool,” said the head coach.
In order to combat this McNiff spent his mornings coming to the Princeton pool to catch up on his work in the pool. “He came to three morning practices a week and probably swam more than some of the swimmers did. His work showed,” said Paurus.
The hard work McNiff put into his craft is paying off with his second appearance at the state diving meet while also resulting in his first swimming event at the showcase. “Most people make it in swimming or they make it in diving. It’s really cool to make it in both,” said McNiff.
Advancing to State
Now as McNiff prepares for the MSHSL State swimming and diving meets, he has some lofty goals set. “In diving, I want to finish top three and in swimming, I want to finish top eight.”
Paurus believes that if McNiff swims and dives like he can, those goals shouldn’t be a problem to achieve. “For diving, he should finish top three. For swimming, if he can stay out of his head, top eight is achievable,” she said.
McNiff traveled to the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota as the three-day state tournament begins on March 18.
