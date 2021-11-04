Princeton’s Julia Daubner is no rookie to advancing to the Cross Country State Meet.
The junior going into the different than what the Tigers are used to, Section 5AA Championship on Oct. 28 at Becker’s Pebble Creek Golf Course, Daubner looked to make it a fourth straight trip to the prestigious postseason meet.
Daubner was able to follow through on the goal and once again leading the Tigers on the course, placing fifth in the meet with a 19:45 to lock up that return to state.
Aside from Daubner’s strong finish to extend her season to another meet, Princeton also saw strong performances elsewhere in the postseason meet as five out of seven runners for both the boys and girls teams were able to run season bests to end the year despite rainy conditions.
“The course was wet, so running season best times was more difficult. Regardless, the Tigers ran very well with 5 of our 7 runners for both the girls and the boys teams running their season bests. We coaches are very proud of how well our teams ran,” said Princeton Head Coach Tom Ostroot.
With the strong finishes, the Princeton boys finished seventh in the meet while the Tiger girls placed ninth in the debut in Section 5AA.
Leading the boys was a trio of juniors who all ran times in the 18’s. Adam Schreder paced the group with a 18:17 to grab 27 while Gavin Kivisto and Adam Young ran 18:47 and 18:52 to place the two in 35 and 40, respectfully.
On the girls side, following behind Daubner for Princeton was sophomore Emily Lindgren with the underclassman coming in 31 at 22:11.
The next to finish for the Tigers was another Daubner in Elizabeth as the Julia’s younger sister finished with a time of 23:04, placing her in 40.
“A good end of the season for both our teams,” said Ostroot.
The Tigers had been a part of Section 7AA for the past handful of years but with the addition of a third class to the MSHSL Cross Country season, Princeton was moved.
Now up next for the lone Tiger who advanced to state will be a trip to Northfield this Saturday to race in the Class AA State Cross Country meet, hosted by St. Olaf College.
Milaca runs hard at Section 5AA Meet
Also in attendance at the Section 5AA Meet was the Milaca Wolves.
Experiencing the shift from a longtime conference as well, the Wolves saw improvement in some spots but saw their season come to an end with a 11 finish for the boys and a 12 place ending for the girls.
On the girls side for the Wolves, the young squad was led by freshman Kaylee Doffing, coming in 36 by running a 22:31. Behind Doffing was another freshman in Ellie Linden, claiming a top 60 finish at 57 via a 24:12 race.
Experience led the way for the Milaca boys as in his final race for the Wolves, William Nord led the team by racing to a 19:39 to secure 57.
Behind Nord, was junior Andrew Freese as he was able to come in 60 with his 20:02.
Mississippi 8 opponents advance
It was a good day for fellow Mississippi 8 Conference members as the Section 5AA teams that advanced to state were all from the eight-team group.
For the boys, Big Lake was able to just edge out Monticello for the section title but both will advance to St. Olaf to compete at state.
The individual champ was another Mississippi 8 runner as Noah Mahoney of Monticello came in first by racing to a 16:26 in the rainy conditions.
On the girls’ side, the host in Becker was able to take home first place while the Magic once again came in second.
Individually, Hailee Zimpel of Zimmerman was the section winner by running a 18:54.
