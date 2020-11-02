Both the Princeton and Milaca swim and diving team wrapped up their seasons on Oct. 24 in the Section 5A Meet. The meet was hosted at three separate locations to abide by the Minnesota State High School League’s COVID-19 restrictions.
The Wolves took on Becker and the Ogilvie/Mora swim team at the Becker Aquatic Center while Princeton was tasked with Monticello and Big Lake.
The diving portion of the meet was held on Oct. 22 in Becker.
Head Coach Jen Burroughs was proud of the way the girls swam in their last meet of the season even in the shorter season when a quicker pace. “We were so happy with their performances, and the section meet could not have gone better than the coaching staff could have expected. Each swimmer left the pool with a personal best time in at least one of their events if not all of their swimming events, and many athletes had career bests,” she said.
Medalists for Milaca include their 200-yard medley relay, consisting of Madison VanDonsel, Hilary Leom, Addison Greninger, Avery Herbst swimming a 2:01, placing them sixth; Destiny McConnell in the 200 freestyle, racing to a 2:11:56, good for eighth and the 200 freestyle Relay with Abby Anderson, Samantha Meyer, McConnell, and Herbst securing sixth with their time of 1:52:47.
Herbst also medaled in the 50 and 100 freestyle races placing fifth and eighth respectively.
The Wolves were led by Alexa Anderson in diving as she scored a 177.85, placing her 19th in the meet.
Being able to experience a swim season was huge to both the girls and the coaches according to Burroughs. “Despite the long hours, planning, and many unknowns, it was rewarding to have the girls in the pool and on the board. Seeing the joy they had to be in the water and participating in a sport they loved made all of the hard work, extra time and planning well worth it. As each week passed, our team stayed healthy and focused on their goals. We felt blessed to make it through to the Section 5A and conclude the season on a positive note,” she said.
As the season comes to an end, the swim team will be losing Grace Thompson, Izy LaClare, Herbst, Lubrant, McConnell, and VanDonsel.
Burroughs was thankful for the seniors their commitment to the Wolves. “Special recognition to our seniors for a job well done. Thank you for your dedication to the team,” said Burroughs.
Herbst was a two-time State attendee.
Princeton
The Tigers finished their season in the pool on a strong note, led by Callie Metsala. Metsala was once again able to break the Princeton’s 100-yard butterfly as she placed second in the meet with her time of 1:00:95.
Metsala also placed second in the 100 breaststroke as she swam a 1:12.59.
Though highlighted by Metsala, the Tigers overall had a good meet according to Assistant Coach, Nick Johnson. “Overall we had a really good performance. We dropped times from most everybody from the team,” said Johnson, who coached the meet as Head Coach Montana Lawrence was unable to attend.
Alanna Mrocek agreed with her coach’s take. “I think we did pretty good, a lot of people got their best times. I think we did really well,” said the senior.
The Tigers 200 medley relay made up of Shelby Ulm, Metsala, Kayla Haux and Alanna Mrocek secured eighth place in the meet with their time of 2:06.77 while the 200 freestyle relay placed seventh. The 200 freestyle was made up of Metsala, Ulm, Mrocek and Cristina Mujica and raced a 1:52.47.
Charlotte Murphy paced the Tigers’ diving as she grabbed 16th with her 260.35 score.
To finish the season strong and to be able to swim in her final year at Princeton was big to Mrocek. “It means a lot to me. I was hoping we would have a season and I was so afraid that they would cancel it,” said Mrocek.
As Murphy and Mrocek are the only two seniors on the team, Princeton will return a large cast to the team next year as they will look to improve in the pool.
Murphy likes the team’s chances to improve and build their program up in the coming years. “I think it will be really promising in the future years,” she said.
