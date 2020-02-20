The Princeton archery team hosted their Frozen Open on Feb. 8, with nearly 580 archers showing up to compete. The Tigers and Wolves both competed in the event.
Head coach Gail Whitcomb was happy with how the tournament went with it being the size it was. “It went off without a hitch, it was probably the biggest tournament we hosted,” said Whitcomb.
Looking to the results, Princeton had strong showings from Grant Alkire and Merissa Whitcomb who both placed first in their respective divisions for the 3D category. Alkire was able to hit 21 tens while Whitcomb nailed 23 tens on the way to their first place finishes. “There were a lot of good scores being put in, overall there was some pretty good shooting,” said Whitcomb.
Jake Whitcomb finished just behind his teammate with a score of 287, good enough for second place. Cole Heacock led the way for Milaca in 3D with 283, placing him fourth.
For the Bullseye category, Ethan Frana of Foley took home the title in for the Frozen Open with his score of 292. Merissa Whitcomb placed fourth with her score of 286 for girls. Dillon Taylor and Sam Deglman led the way for boys for the Tigers as they scored 286. Ethan Bauer also scored a 286 for Milaca placing him 10th overall.
Princeton also added an Adapted Division to the meet with it being the first official NASP tournament in Minnesota. Katey Donais was able to place first for girls with a 221 followed by Annabelle Stuhr with a 152, while Wyatt Walsh placed third for boys with a 133.
Milaca will now host its own meet on Feb. 15 as Princeton will make the short drive to also compete in the meet.
