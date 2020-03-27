The Princeton and Milaca archery teams’ seasons may have come to a halt due to the expanding coronavirus and growing concerns regarding COVID-19. However, if the year is over for the two programs, the Tigers and Wolves will be back next season with even more archers drawing their arrows.
Since the inception of the program, each team has experienced growth in their numbers, now with the two combining for over 200 archers in their three levels of competition (elementary, middle and high school). Princeton coach, Gail Whitcomb, notes that almost every season, the team grows by at least two to three archers. “Consistently, it has risen almost single year. Every single year it has gone up by at least two to three kids a year, with this year adding seven,” said Whitcomb. Milaca has experienced the same growth as the team started with just 12 archers eight years ago to the 110 it now has.
As for why the continued expansion for the two teams, Whitcomb attributes it to the variety of athletes that can participate in the sport. “It’s a sport that everyone can do. Height, weight and athletic ability doesn’t matter,” explained the coach.
Carrie Vesel, Milaca’s coach, agrees with Whitcomb on why archery has grown some much in the Milaca and Princeton communities. “If it come down to it for any kid, it doesn’t matter if they are good at sports, anyone can do it,” stated Vesel.
During the season, the teams practice two to three times a week in preparation for tournaments that are usually held on Saturdays.
Archery, with its inviting level openness to any student, doesn’t mean it comes without the competition or camaraderie that comes from joining a team. “It is something you can do with friends, but there is also that level of competition,” said Whitcomb, whose Tigers have been state champions for the last three years, with a strong shot to repeat, if able to get past the Wolves and Foley Falcons, who Whitcomb said have always been good competition.
The Wolves, aiming to knock Princeton from its seat as state champions, have a team to watch out for in the coming years according to Vesel. “We have a very good upcoming high school team,” said Vesel, with more capable archers on the way as Milaca was able to win the state tournament at the elementary level last season.
The competitiveness doesn’t stop at the head to head competition as the two programs host two of the biggest competitions in Minnesota, each trying to one-up the other. The Princeton Frozen Open and the Milaca Invitational both hosted hundreds of archers, and the two meets continue to grow like the two respective programs. Both coaches said the meets are the biggest in the state.
“Parents and coaches help out, and it keeps getting bigger,” said Whitcomb on the Frozen Open, while Vesel stated that the Milaca Invitational is one of the biggest around, with archers coming all the way from Wisconsin to participate. The two will almost surely grow next season as well.
As the rest of the season remains in doubt, the two coaches can agree on the disappointment from not being able to continue to compete. “It’s a bummer for the kids, but we are hoping to practice during the summer and get ready for the season again” said Vesel. Whitcomb shared those thoughts. “Nothing we can do about it, the safety of the kids and public are most important. Even though the season ended the way it did, we are still proud of the kids. Not the ending we wanted, especially for the seniors,” stated Whitcomb. The state tournament would have been held this coming weekend in Foley.
Although not getting to participate in remaining tournaments, due to the coronavirus, teams are using virtual scores from previous meets and will use those results moving forward.
If the season does come to an end for both teams, there is no doubt the competition between the two teams, separated by just over 15 miles, will continue to grow, much like the programs themselves, in the coming years.
