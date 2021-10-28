It was a wet and soggy night for the season finale for Princeton on the gridiron.
Taking on Cathedral at St. Cloud State’s Husky Field on Oct. 20, the two were deadlocked at zero heading into the fourth quarter on the cold and rainy night.
The Tigers did not shy away from the fiery moment on the chilly evening, scoring two touchdowns down the stretch to pull ahead and grab the 14-0 victory over Cathedral.
Picking up the big win as the team now prepares for playoffs was big for Princeton’s momentum heading into sections believes Tigers’ Head Coach Ryan Fay. “It was fun to be able to win a game with all the adversity there and that’s something we really needed going into playoffs,” said Fay.
As the rain poured down, a big strength in the Princeton passing game was neutralized due to the poor conditions on the field.
Turning to the ground was the Tigers’ only option.
It proved to be a very viable choice as Princeton was able to rack up over 300 yards on the ground against the Crusader defense.
Though the ground game was able to move the ball, the Tigers were not able to find any points in the first half as several drives stalled for Princeton.
Even with the Tigers failing to find points, Princeton’s defense was able to match the Crusaders’ performance as Cathedral was also unable to score any points.
Both defenses continued their shutouts until the fourth and final quarter.
The ground and pound game was able to finally wear down the Crusaders resulting in Kaden Olson and Jonah Hviding scampers into the endzone to give Princeton the 14-0 lead.
While Cathedral’s defense wasn’t able to complete the shutout, the Tigers’ defensive unit stood tall and held the opponent to a zero on the way to the win.
Key to both sides of the ball finding success in that final quarter was the return of Olson, who missed the final three quarters against Annandale.
Olson was able to rush for 140 yards and the score while picking up seven total tackles in the comeback for the senior fullback and linebacker.
“Olson is a game changer. He makes his presence known and offense and defense. We were happy to get him back against Cathedral,” said Fay.
Also aiding in the ground game’s success was senior running back Zach Marshall, who also broke 100 yards rushing with 115 on 23 carries.
Ending the regular season with the win moved the Tigers to 4-4 on the year while Cathedral dropped to 2-6.
After opening the year with two straight losses, Princeton was able to rebound for a 4-2 record to end the season.
Section 6AAAA Playoffs
Wrapping up with the victory over Cathedral sealed the third seed for the Tigers in the Section 6AAAA Playoffs as Big Lake came to John Harvey Field on Oct. 26.
As the Hornets enter the contest at 0-8 on the season, Fay knows Big Lake has had an incredibly difficult schedule to this point. “They have been battle tested, the success hasn’t been there but we know that have played quality teams,” he said adding that the Tigers need to take care of things on their end if they hope to walk away victorious.
If able to survive and advance past the Hornets, the Tigers will be tasked with taking on second-seeded Zimmerman in the Section 6AAAA Semifinal on Oct. 30.
