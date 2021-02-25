Last season, the Princeton boys hockey team got off less than ideal start at 0-4 before settling in and playing solid hockey for the remainder of the year.
This year’s edition is following suit and after starting 0-4, the Tigers are beginning to come together and find their stride. Princeton has now won three of five after their most recent 4-3 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice on Feb. 13 at the Princeton Ice Arena.
“We are doing a much better job of paying attention to detail on the defensive side,” said Princeton Head Coach Todd Frederick. “We are coming to accept our identity and we have been extremely passionate about defense.”
Against the Storm, the game was trending to be another defensive battle for the Tigers as both team remained scoreless midway through the opening period.
That would quickly change as a barrage of Princeton goals in a span of just over five minutes brought the score to 3-0 entering the first intermission. Carver Huber, Tyler and Brennan Berglund all were able to beat the opposing goaltender in the period.
Returning to the ice for the second period, Princeton was able to control the pace of the game and continued to out play the Storm. The Tigers found themselves with chances to tack on to the lead but failed to do so as Sauk Rapids kept the deficit at three.
The Storm were able to cut into the lead on the power play when a shot that ricocheted off the glass behind the Princeton net was able to hit off of the back of Tiger goalie Devon Day, making it a two score game. Day turned away 30 shots for the game.
The score would hold for the remainder of the period.
Back in action for the final frame, Princeton was able to extend its advantage back to three on another Tyler Berglund goal, as the game looked in hand for the home team.
The Storm would score the next two goal cutting the Tiger lead to just with just under 30 second left in the game but Princeton held on for the 4-3 victory.
Scoring just one goal in the team’s loss to Monticello on Feb. 9, Princeton was able to break through for four goals against the Storm. The team was able to net the four scores thanks to a no nonsense attack said Frederick. “We have to take what they give us when it comes to offense. That involves us getting pucks to the net, not missing the net with shots and getting traffic to the net. That was apparent against Sauk Rapids, we put pucks on the net, we got traffic and four goals went in,” he said.
The Tigers now sit at 3-6 on the season.
Now with some wins starting to pile up for the team, the Tigers happy with the way the season has been trending. “Right now, we are in good spirits. We have good energy and practices have been really good. It has been one day at a time, continuously trying to get better,” said Frederick.
Princeton will look to bring that energy into it next contest, at home against Chisago Lakes on Feb. 20 with the Tigers aiming to get revenge for a 6-2 loss earlier this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.