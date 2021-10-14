So far this season, the Princeton football team has been known for their high flying offense but has been hampered by defensive lapses leading to back and forth barnburner type games.
Against Foley on Homecoming for the Tigers, the offense once again put up big numbers.
However, this time the defense held up its side of the bargain, holding the Falcons to just 14 points in the 58-14 blowout on Oct. 8 at John Harvey Field.
Seeing the defense play a solid game wasn’t a surprise to Princeton Head Coach Ryan Fay. “We cleaned some things up here defensively. We always had the ability to do it in my opinion,” said Fay. “It was a solid game all around,” he added.
From the opening kickoff, the Tigers’ defense quickly demonstrated it would not be like many of the other games seen by the unit as they forced a three and out, giving the ball back to Princeton.
On offense, the Tigers like many other times so far this season were able to seamlessly move the ball marching down the field with running back Zach Marshall capping off the drive with a three-yard run to give Princeton the early 7-0 lead halfway through the first quarter.
Back on defense, Princeton was again able to get the stop, giving the ball back to the potent offense.
As quickly as the Tigers got the ball back, they would score as Marshall again ripped off a scoring run, this time for 78 yards out to build the lead to 14-0.
But just as quickly as Princeton scored, the Falcons would reply.
Just two plays after the kick off, Foley found an open receiver for a 92-yard touchdown pass but missed the point after attempt bringing the game to 14-6 with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.
The scoring would not stop there, though.
On the ensuing kickoff, Cooper Nowak, a standout player for the Princeton soccer team was lined up deep to return the kick.
The explosive player on the pitch was able to burst out from 77-yards for the kickoff return touchdown, the first of his career, to build the Tigers’ lead back up to double digits at 21-6.
That score would hold into the second quarter.
Into the second quarter, the Tigers would see similar play that they did in the first, seeing the defense hold up while the explosive offense would add two more touchdowns, one via quarterback Cooper Drews’ arm to Jonah Hviding and one on Drews’ legs to balloon the lead to 35-6 going into halftime.
Back from halftime, both teams saw more of the same with Princeton adding to its lead as the score would hold at 55-14 heading to the final frame.
Marshall would chip in a late 26-yard field goal but that would be it for the scoring on the night as the Tigers coasted to the 44-point victory.
On the extremely efficient night on offense for Princeton, Drews finished with 201 yards passing, hitting nine of 11 attempts for two scores while the running game found its stride.
After rushing for nine yards last week against Albany, the Tigers rebounded for 205 yards on the ground with Marshall leading the way picking up 112 yards and three scores on just 12 attempts.
“We saw success in both the pass and the run. It’s hard to stop anybody when they can run and pass,” said Fay.
Back in the win column, Princeton moved to 3-3 on the season while dropping Foley to 1-5.
Returning to the gridiron this week, a tough test waits in Annandale.
If the Tigers can go out and play their game against the Cardinals, Fay believes the results will follow. “Annandale is always a sound team. We are going to be in a battle there but I think if we can take care of things on our end we can hopefully come out with a win,” he said.
Annandale and Princeton battle on Oct. 15 at John Harvey Field with a 7:00 p.m. kickoff scheduled.
