Getting a mid-season test to see where the Princeton boys swim and diving team stands compared to the rest of the Section 3A teams, the Tigers traveled to Willmar on Jan. 15 to take on the section’s True Team Championship meet.
In the tough field, Princeton placed eighth in the meet with 688 points while Hutchinson edged out Monticello for first with a total of 1232.
Highlighting the meet for the Tigers, was a performance from Pau Valdivieso, who had the highest finish of any other Princeton swimmer or diver at fifth place in the 100-yard butterfly as the sophomore raced to a 1:00.89.
Falling not too far behind Valdivieso’s fifth place finish was senior’s Cam Metsala’s strong swim in the 500 freestyle, with Metsala earning sixth at 5:33.27.
Other notable swims by the Tigers include a seventh place finish by the 200 medley relay, with Brennan Close, Cadyn Miller, Metsala and Valdivieso coming in seventh by swimming a 1:53.98, Miller earning eighth in the 50 freestyle, while Metsala also earned a ninth place spot in the 200 freestyle.
For diving, Ty Herman led the Tigers, rounding out the top 10 of the meet’s field, scoring 226.15.
With the Section 3A True Team meet now in the rearview mirror, Princeton will now prepare for the stretch run of the swim and diving season.
That run begins with a trip to take on the always-tough, Monticello Magic on Jan. 20.
The meet between the Mississippi 8 rivals will take place at the Monticello Middle School.
