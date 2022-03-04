The Princeton wrestling team has been led on the mats all year by the trio of Tyler Wells, Ethan Ballweber and Kaden Olson, as the team entered into the Section 6AA Individual meet.
Traveling to Monticello on Feb. 25 and 26 for the two-day tournament, the three Tigers wrestlers again led Princeton, as each punched their tickets to advance to the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA Individual Wrestling Tournament.
Heading into the individual meet, Princeton Head Coach Brian Hellman knew it would be a tough task for any wrestler to make it to the postseason finale as the section was full of state ranked athletes. “Making it to the state tournament out of this section was an accomplishment in itself,” he said.
But completing the fight through the loaded brackets, Wells claimed first at 132-pounds, Ballweber grabbed gold at 138 while Olson punched his way to second at 195 pounds.
Wells’ path
Coming into the tournament undefeated at 39-0, the junior in Wells earned himself the top seed in the bracket.
Capitalizing fully on the chance, he was able to win his first three matches by technical fall before knocking off his opponent from Big Lake via major decision.
With the first place finish, Wells now will head to state with the chance to win his third straight state title in as many years.
The first came at 106 pounds with the second coming last year at 113 pounds.
Ballweber’s path
Earning himself a double bye thanks to his strong season, Ballweber opened his bid to state with two pins to move the junior into the championship match.
With the top spot on the line, Ballweber was able to work his way to pick up a 6-3 win in the match to earn him a spot at state.
Olson’s path
Like Ballweber, Olson opened the tournament with a double bye to push him into the later stage of the meet.
Starting with a pin, Olson then snuck out a 2-1 win to move the senior to the championship match.
Falling 9-2 in the fight for the top spot, Olson did not let it derail his tournament as he bounced back to claim true second with a 6-3 win to earn him a trip to state.
Other Tigers
Looking around to some of the wrestlers that fell short of making state, Hellman was still happy with how they all wrestled. “All of them wrestled well, every bracket was just a grinder,” he said.
Parker Adkins and Levi Thompson both placed third in the meet for their respective weight classes while Timothy Kohl claimed a fifth place finish.
Heading to State
Now the trio of Tigers prepares for the trip to the Xcel Center in St. Paul for the Class AA Individual Tournament, beginning on March 4 and continuing the next day.
