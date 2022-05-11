The Tigers boys golf team has been finding a great deal of success on the course this season.
That continued last in Mississippi 8 Conference golf action.
The Princeton boys golf team was atop the leader board Tuesday, May 3, after a Mississippi 8 Conference meet at the Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.
The Tigers claimed first place with a team score of 322 after posting a three-stroke lead over Monticello.
Luke Dufner of Princeton was the medal winner at the Pebble Creek meet, turning in a top score of 75. He had a one-stroke lead over Monticello’s Brady Bergstrom, who finished the day shooting a 76.
All five of Princeton’s golfers finished among the meet’s top 20.
Finishing in eighth and ninth places were Princeton’s Lucas Ostlund and Jacob Patnode, both of whom shot 82s on the day. The Tigers’ Liam Dufner was a stroke behind, turning in an 83.
Rounding out play was Noah Temp, whose 85 put him in a tie for 16th place.
Finishing third behind Princeton and Monticello was Chisago Lakes, which shot a 337 on the day. Cambridge-Isanti finished in fourth with a 340. Lake was two strokes behind with a 342, which was good for fifth place. Rounding out the field was North Branch (358), Becker (363) and St. Francis (388).
The Tigers’ Monday meet at Chisago Lakes was postponed due to weather concerns.
The boys are out of action until Monday, May 16, when they travel to Duluth East.
