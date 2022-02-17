Flash back to two years ago, the Princeton boys’ basketball team had just picked up a win over Cambridge-Isanti in a game that left Tigers’ Head Coach Brett Cloutier only happy with the result.
“It was a rock throwing contest against the back board,” said Cloutier, on the double overtime win over the Bluejackets.
Little did anyone know at the time was that it would be the start of a 26-game span that saw the Tigers not suffer a single Mississippi 8 loss as the Tigers closed within one game of the all-time record held by former conference member, Buffalo, heading into the Feb. 11 contest against St. Francis.
Sitting just one game away from the record, Princeton would not be denied in the quest to get its name in the history books, picking up the 96-64 win over the Saints to tie the record held by the Bison.
Watching the team tie the record held by the former conference opponent is a testament to the program and all those who have helped the team get to this point said Cloutier. “The cool thing about is the amount of people who have participated in it. There’s been probably two dozen people that have contributed to it and it all starts with the work our guys put into it. All the credit falls on those guys,” said Cloutier while crediting Buffalo and coach Nick Guida for being one of the first non-metro teams to set the bar for schools like Princeton.
Battling the Saints
Before the Tigers were able to get the record, the team needed to slow down conference leading scorer in six-foot-8 forward and possible Division I player in Matthew Bothun and the Saints, who had pushed Princeton to just a seven-point victory 11 days prior.
“He’s a good as a scorer you are going to see in the high school game,” said Cloutier on Bothun.
Knowing the Tigers needed a good defensive game to walk away and victorious tie the record, Cloutier drummed up the plan to double Bothun anytime the junior touched the ball.
The plan, which had worked in the first meeting of the two teams, worked even better the second time as the Tigers executed the plan to a tee said Cloutier. “Every time he caught it, we wanted two guys on him and our guys really executed the game plan perfectly,” he said.
In front of large crowd, who had turned out for Communities for Carter, an event to help support Carter Julson as he prepares for a heart transplant, the double teams started early and often against Bothun.
Early going in the contest, the Saints were able to handle the defensive game plan as the Tigers and Saints battled back and forth with Princeton holding as much as a six-point lead in the game.
As St. Francis hung around, even grabbing a lead at 31-30 with 4:44 left in the first half, Cloutier turned to junior guard Zach Andresen.
Andresen, who was able to key a run with a big corner three, helped the Tigers push back ahead while a Cooper Nowak buzzer beating layup gave Princeton a 43-33 advantage going into the break.
Back after the second half, Andresen’s defense quickly turned the tides of the contest.
With St. Francis still hanging around, Andresen turned up the heat on the Saints’ guards to manufacture some easy offense for the Tigers.
Scoring a career-high 16 points in the contest, that defense led to the junior’s offense said Andresen. “It’s the motivation on the defense end, making the extra hustle plays, tipping passes and getting deflections. My defensive game boosts my offense,” he said.
Forcing turnovers and getting out and running, the game quickly got out of hand, while the double teams on Bothun began to take their toll as Princeton expanded its lead to quickly make the game’s outcome abundantly clear as the Tigers coasted to the 32-point, record tying victory.
Joining Andresen in double figures were some of the usual suspects as Haydn Stay, Cooper Drews and Nowak combined for 58 points in the victory.
On defense, the team held Bothun to just 18 points, 10 shy of his season average.
Watching the team dismantle the Saints in the second half continued the trend of Princeton playing some of their best basketball of late after hitting a wall in January said Cloutier. “We kind of grinded through some games where we weren’t really playing good basketball. The last couple games have really been us playing our best basketball,” he said.
Picking up the win, the Tigers now sit at 18-1 on the year while 10-0 in the conference, just a couple games away from clinching the team’s fourth straight Mississippi 8 crown.
Though playing some of their best basketball at the moment, there still is room for improvement said Cloutier. “We are still giving up too many offensive rebounds and having too many possessions where we make a really sloppy pass,” said the coach.
Heading into the week of play, the Tigers look to clean up on those mistakes as North Branch came to town on Feb. 15 followed by a trip to Becker on Feb. 18 in what will be two tough tests for Princeton as it looks to climb into the record books as sole leader of consecutive Mississippi 8 wins.
