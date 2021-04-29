Fresh off of a loss to Monticello just days earlier, the Princeton boys tennis team looked to get back on the right track as St. Francis came to town on April 22.
The young Tigers were able to rebound to pull out a highly competitive victory over the rival Saints, winning the contest 4-3.
“It was a good boost for us after having the loss to Monticello,” said Princeton Head Coach Jon Steinbrecher on his youthful team’s performance against St. Francis.
With the match hanging in balance, Princeton’s Kaden Mai was able to pull out a win in a tiebreaker, sealing the victory for the Tigers. “It came down to our second singles match with Kaden Mai, that was the deciding match that sealed the deal for us,” said Steinbrecher.
Mai was joined by Deklan Mai, who also picked up a victory for the Tigers’ singles as he was able to win in straight sets, 6-4 and 6-2.
For Princeton’s doubles, the squad was led by Henry Lupkes and Cavin Olson who were also able to win in straight sets, with the second set going to a tiebreaker that saw the Tigers’ duo pull out the victory.
Totaling the fourth point for the Princeton victory was Lukas Abrahamson and Ben Kelzer, as the pair won in two sets, 6-2 and 6-4.
Owen Larson, Zanden Mellen and the pair of Reese Strube and Adam Euteneuer all suffered losses for Princeton against the Saints.
Now as the team shifts focus to its matches ahead, the Tigers will look to use the confidence boost from the victory over St. Francis to stay competitive against the tough teams left on their schedule. “There will be some more difficult teams coming up. Any type of confidence that we can build within the team is a benefit to the challenge going against those difficult teams,” said Steinbrecher.
One of those tougher teams looms for Princeton as conference powerhouse Becker awaits the Tigers in their next scheduled match according to Steinbrecher.
Princeton and the Bulldogs squared off on May 4, with the Tigers traveling to the Becker Tennis courts.
