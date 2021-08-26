Princeton’s 2021-2022 athletic year kicked off on Aug. 23 with the Tigers’ girls tennis team traveling to Roseville to take on the Raiders along with the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars in the triangular to start the season.
Competing with the two tough opponents, Princeton battled hard but ultimately fell to both schools in the open to the year.
In the first of the two matches, the Jaguars claimed a 6-1 victory over the Tigers, while Roseville swept away Princeton in a 7-0 triumph.
After falling to the Jaguars 6-1 warm weather for the day, Princeton wasn’t done as the Raiders awaited to take on the Tigers.
Roseville proved to be ahead of the Tigers in the early season match up as Princeton struggled to take sets from the Raiders.
Princeton single players, Amelia White, Avery Romann, Violet Wyluda and Brooke Maida all fell to their counterparts with only Wyluda’s match going into a third set.
The Tigers’ top single player in White, fell by two 6-0 sets to Roseville’s Nicole Ridenour while Romann was defeated by dropping a pair of 6-2 sets.
For doubles for the Tigers, the duos of Lydia Erickson and Emily Jernander, Jeneva Marcano with Kate Gross, and the pairing of Aubrey Harvala plus Greta Kelzer all dropped their respective matches.
Against Roseville’ top pairing, Erickson and Jernander dropped two 6-4 sets, coming close against the formidable duo while Harvala and Kelzer were able to force a third set before eventually falling.
Princeton, as it looks to feel out its early season to see where they stack up by taking on top tier opponents continued that trend in their next matches as after facing the tough competition to begin the season, it did not get any easier for the Tigers. Princeton followed the matches against the Jaguars and Raiders by heading to Delano on Aug. 26 with more stout opponents waiting.
Brainerd, Cambridge-Isanti, Delano, Osakis were all in attendance for the meet, with the Raiders also competing in Delano.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.