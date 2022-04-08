2021 Results: 3-11, Lost to Cambridge-Isanti, 5-2 in Section 7AA First Round
Looking to last season for the Princeton boys’ tennis team, the numbers of members in the program sat around the mid-twenties for the Tigers.
This year, the program is pushing past that number, creeping up towards 40 in a big jump for the team in participation.
Seeing the growth was a pleasant surprise to Tigers’ Head Coach Jon Steinbrecher. “It surprised all of us with that amount of numbers. It’s growing and we are going to have a good feeder program into the varsity and junior varsity,” he said.
Combined with that growth and returning players, Steinbrecher expects the team to use that to its strength. “We have some depth and we have some good talent coming back; I think we will be competitive this year among the conference. I’m looking forward to it,” he said.
Among those returners will be a vast majority of the varsity lineup from last season, led by Owen Larson and Kaden Mai to pace single players.
For doubles, the Tigers will have to replace losing their top pairing of Henry Lupkes and Calvin Olson, as only Olson will return due to Lupkes graduation last spring while the rest of the pairings will adjust to the departure.
As nearly the rest of the team will return to the courts for Princeton, the same work ethic the Tigers have shown in the past have also returned said Steinbrecher. “We have a lot of good attitudes and a lot of good work ethics. When you have a team that has that has this much drive and that much ambition to get better, it makes for a good team,” said the head coach.
With the depth, the returners and the time willing to be put in to improve, the Tigers seem poised for a jump.
Princeton began the season, hoping to use those factors to its advantage on April 8, traveling to Mora.
